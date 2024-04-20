QPR vs Preston North End LIVE team news, starting lineups and score updates
All the action from Loftus Road as Preston North End take on Queens Park Rangers
Preston North End take on Queens Park Rangers away from home this evening.
It’s the Lilywhites’ 44th game of the Championship season and Ryan Lowe’s side are simply looking to finish as well as possible - with hopes of reaching the play-offs now over. As for QPR, the scrap for survival is still very much on.
You can follow all the action from Loftus Road with us, here!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.