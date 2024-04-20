Preston North End's Ben Woodburn under pressure from Queens Park Rangers' Jack Colback

There was no doubting the fact Preston North End had less to play for than their opponents on Saturday evening - Queens Park Rangers still very much in the relegation scrap, but boosted by Huddersfield’s defeat, ahead of the late kick-off at Loftus Road. Ryan Lowe’s side were hurting after defeats to Norwich City and Southampton dashed drifting play-off hopes for good. And, with Leicester City and West Brom to come, a penultimate away day of the season - in the big smoke - represented a real chance to lift the end-of-season mood.

It’s easy for on-the-beach accusations to be thrown around at this stage of the campaign, when all that’s left to play for is pride and points. PNE’s boss regularly hails the attitude and application of his players though and those two things would be key, against a side striving for survival - playing on their own turf. There cannot be many people who dislike the home of the Rs - an old school, cosy but intense arena to play football. And with Liam Millar back in the North End side after injury, with Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson and Will Keane also starting, there was reason for optimism.

The visitors, in their all away strip, started the game with promise - zipping the ball around a skiddy surface and enjoying some territory in the home side’s half. By contrast, there was an early nervousness about QPR and you wondered whether the eased pressure could actually end up benefitting Preston. And, after Jeff Hendrick drilled a good chance wide at the other end, North End looked certain to take lead. Millar combined wonderfully with Ben Woodburn - making his first league start in 13 months - but blasted the ball straight at Asmir Begovic.

And roughly seven minutes later, Lowe’s side were left to rue that opportunity gone begging. They say football matches are won in both boxes and two key, first half moments encapsulated that notion. Chris Willock - one of two obvious danger men alongside Ilias Chair - crossed from the left. It looked a routine catch for PNE shot stopper Freddie Woodman, but the ball was spilled and Lyndon Dykes was on hand, at the back post, to slot home first time. A howler on North End’s part and from there, sloppiness set into the Preston performance - in some desperately poor areas of the pitch. The Rs sensed the chance to inflict further damage, on a crucial day for them, but Preston did head in one behind - still very much in the contest.

It was never going to be easy for North End, given the importance of getting over the line for Marti Cifuentes’ team. And as much as PNE were keen to bounce back from recent disappointment - the motivation to do so will very rarely match trying to stay in the division. QPR made the more purposeful start to the second half - Willock flashing a dangerous delivery across the face of goal and Chair calling Woodman into action with a header.

The game had an even feel to it all afternoon though and North End were always there, even if not at their best. Lowe turned to his bench on the hour, introducing Layton Stewart and Mads Frokjaer. The latter picked out fellow substitute Milutin Osmajic in the closing stages, but Jimmy Dunne was there to make a vital, last ditch tackle - the kind that mean so much when the stakes are so high. Preston saw plenty of the ball in the Rs’ half and Millar was always a direct threat, but clear-cut - never mind golden - chances were in short supply. Very little between the two teams on the day, but QPR - to their credit - did all the things required of a team in order to avoid relegation. The two will surely see each other again next season.

