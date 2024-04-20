Preston North End travel down to the capital this Saturday (April 20) to face QPR in an EFL Championship clash.

The Lilywhites are on Sky Sports for a second time in a week after their 3-0 defeat to Southampton this week was shown on Tuesday night. North End's play-off hopes were all but dashed with an eight point gap to make up with only three games left and the likes of Hull City and Coventry City have games in hand.

The game isn't exactly a dead rubber however as QPR are still battling to avoid the drop. They're 19th and three places above safety but only three points and their goal difference separates them and both Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday who are tied on 44 points in the relegation zone.

Earlier on in the season, QPR inflicted a 2-0 defeat onto PNE. Paul Smyth and Chris Willock were on target back in the clash at Deepdale in December. The Hoops are on the hunt for what would be only their third-league double over Preston with the others coming in 1967/68 and 2019/20.

Preston's record against QPR away however is decent with five wins out of their last seven at Loftus Road and in six of those games they've scored more than once. Ryan Lowe's side have won just one of their last seven away league games in London however and that last victory in the capital came at the same venue last season.

The regular season is just a few weeks from concluding and any injuries at this stage are likely to put them out for whatever is left of the campaign. North End have been dealt with some injury news recently. Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps ahead of kick-off.

Ben Whiteman - out Yet to fully recover from an ankle injury suffered against Stoke City in March. Unlikely to play again this campaign.

"No, probably not now," said Ryan Lowe. "He is having some time away - he has been working hard over the last few weeks, with his ankle. We thought the range would've got to a certain stage and it hasn't, in terms of the mobility and movement. So, there is no chance we will be risking him from now until the end of the season.

Liam Millar - slight doubt Hasn't played the last four games but is in contention to feature.