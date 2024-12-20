The Lilywhites travel to West London for their last EFL Championship match before Christmas.

Preston North End are on their travels before the big day as they face QPR at Loftus Road in the EFL Championship.

North End are on a six-game unbeaten run, though five of those have been draws. They played to a 1-1 draw last time out against Leeds United, and now they travel to West London hoping to win just their second away game of the campaign.

The games come thick and fast over the festive period and so Paul Heckingbottom may have to freshen his side up with a large amount of games over a short period of time. Here’s the latest injury and team news as PNE set off for London.

Preston North End team news

Four players are being closely monitored for the trip to the capital. Steffan Thordardson, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, and Andrew Hughes are all being looked at with minor knocks and niggles, but the quartet should are all available for selection.

Hughes has missed the last two games against Cardiff City and Leeds United but it seems Paul Heckingbottom will have a full complement to choose from. A busy period awaits the Lilywhites who have back-to-back home matches against Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday to come after Saturday.

Sam Greenwood is available for selection once again. Preston played Leeds United last week and as he is on loan, he was ineligible to play against his former club.

Karamoko Dembele is ruled out for QPR’s match against Preston North End. Jack Colback is doubtful. | Getty Images

QPR team news

Karamoko Dembele is ruled out until the New Year. He had to undergo knee surgery towards the end of November and won't be back until around February.

Zan Celar suffered a hamstring injury against Norwich City and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. A bit of good news for the hoops is that Jack Colback is that he is expected to return to action soon after requiring surgery on his knee. Colback hasn't played since mid-September.

Rayan Kolli came off at half-time against Bristol City last week after feeling slightly ill. He was replaced by Alfie Lloyd, and QPR will be hopeful that he is feeling better.

Out: Karamoko Dembele and Zan Zelar. Doubts: Rayan Kolli, Jake Clarke-Salter, and Jack Colback.