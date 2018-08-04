QPR boss Steve McClaren says Preston's experience made the difference on the opening day

Steve McClaren felt Preston North End’s experience made the difference after they edged out his QPR side 1-0 on the opening day of the new Championship season on Saturday.

MORE REACTION: Alex Neil's delight at PNE's opening day win

Alan Browne’s header five minutes into the second half meant the former England boss tasted defeat in his first competitive game in charge of the Rs at Deepdale.

QPR boss Steve McClaren watched from a high vantage point in the early stages at Deepdale

“We knew this was going to be a tough game against a wily, old experienced Preston team who have been doing jobs on people and know how to win games, especially at home,” said McClaren, who replaced Ian Holloway at Loftus Road in the summer.

“They demonstrated their experience and we, at times, showed out naivety.

“We defended okay, got beaten by a set play, and I think Matt Ingram only had one real save to make.

“We didn’t do enough to win it but we nearly got a draw at the end when we had to go for it and the shackles came off.”