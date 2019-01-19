QPR boss Steve McClaren praises Ben Pearson as Preston North End run out convincing winners at Loftus Road

QPR boss Steve McClaren admitted his side were well beaten by Preston North End and pointed to Ben Pearson as the game’s best player.

The Lilywhites were convincing 4-1 winners at Loftus Road on Saturday as they won for the first time in six Championship games.

It continued PNE’s remarkable run against Rangers which now stands at six straight wins and nine without defeat.

“We talked a lot about Preston being a bogey team for us,” said McClaren.

“But we’ve broken tradition and history before and we wanted to do it again.

“Credit to Preston they came here with a game plan and from the first whistle to the last it worked.

“I thought Ben Pearson was probably the best player on the park.

“We didn’t do the things that we have been doing.

“We weren’t hard to beat, we didn’t take care of the ball well enough and we didn’t create enough opportunities.

“We still created some but it looked like if we played all day we would never have won that game.

“Preston almost did to us what we’ve been doing to other teams.”