QPR 1-0 Preston North End recap and highlights as Lyndon Dykes scores winner
Preston North End were beaten 1-0 at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday evening - with Lyndon Dykes’ 20th minute goal proving enough for the hosts.
See how the game unfolded, below.
LIVE: QPR vs Preston North End
FT: QPR 1-0 PNE
Lyndon Dykes’ first half strike proves enough.
90' Added time (1-0)
Five minutes added on.
Chair and Dykes make way for Armstrong and Hayden.
82' Almost for PNE (1-0)
Holmes finds Frokjaer on the edge of the box and he lifts it over to Osmajic, who tries to bring the ball down and shoot from close range - only for Dunne to get a crucial last ditch tackle in.
79' Two more changes (1-0)
Osmajic and Holmes are on for Keane and Brady.
76' Routine save for Begovic (1-0)
Millar combines nicely with Browne and his prodded volley is on target, from 18 yards, but Begovic is always catching it.
75' Another save to make (1-0)
Chair’s inswinging free kick is headed at goal by Field, but Woodman palms it away after it bounced jut in front of him.
70' Receiving treatment (1-0)
The PNE physio is on to see Layton Stewart, who looks to have hurt his neck after being involved a strong aerial duel. Looks like he will be okay to carry on.
66' Double change for PNE (1-0)
Frokjaer and Stewart are on for Woodburn and Riis.
Smyth replaces Andersen for the home side.
66' Free kick for PNE (1-0)
Riis is hacked down, over on the left. Browne, deep in the QPR half, swings the free kick in and Brady attempts a glancing headed effort at the near post - which is blocked.
62' Kept out
Woodman gets down to keep out Chair's header, which was heading towards the bottom right corner
