QPR 1-0 Preston North End recap and highlights as Lyndon Dykes scores winner

A third straight Championship defeat for PNE
By George Hodgson
Published 20th Apr 2024, 14:15 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 19:16 BST
Preston North End's Jordan Storey is tackled by Queens Park Rangers' Jake Clarke-SalterPreston North End's Jordan Storey is tackled by Queens Park Rangers' Jake Clarke-Salter
Preston North End's Jordan Storey is tackled by Queens Park Rangers' Jake Clarke-Salter

Preston North End were beaten 1-0 at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday evening - with Lyndon Dykes’ 20th minute goal proving enough for the hosts.

See how the game unfolded, below.

LIVE: QPR vs Preston North End

19:10 BST

FT: QPR 1-0 PNE

Lyndon Dykes’ first half strike proves enough.

Reaction to come...

19:04 BST

90' Added time (1-0)

Five minutes added on.

Chair and Dykes make way for Armstrong and Hayden.

18:56 BST

82' Almost for PNE (1-0)

Holmes finds Frokjaer on the edge of the box and he lifts it over to Osmajic, who tries to bring the ball down and shoot from close range - only for Dunne to get a crucial last ditch tackle in.

18:52 BST

79' Two more changes (1-0)

Osmajic and Holmes are on for Keane and Brady.

18:49 BST

76' Routine save for Begovic (1-0)

Millar combines nicely with Browne and his prodded volley is on target, from 18 yards, but Begovic is always catching it.

18:48 BST

75' Another save to make (1-0)

Chair’s inswinging free kick is headed at goal by Field, but Woodman palms it away after it bounced jut in front of him.

18:44 BST

70' Receiving treatment (1-0)

The PNE physio is on to see Layton Stewart, who looks to have hurt his neck after being involved a strong aerial duel. Looks like he will be okay to carry on.

18:41 BST

66' Double change for PNE (1-0)

Frokjaer and Stewart are on for Woodburn and Riis.

Smyth replaces Andersen for the home side.

18:39 BST

66' Free kick for PNE (1-0)

Riis is hacked down, over on the left. Browne, deep in the QPR half, swings the free kick in and Brady attempts a glancing headed effort at the near post - which is blocked.

18:35 BST

62' Kept out

Woodman gets down to keep out Chair's header, which was heading towards the bottom right corner

