Preston's summer signings must be the right fit for the club

It is certainly going to be an important one for the Lilywhites, as they look to get back to pushing for the play-off places rather than languishing in the bottom half of the Championship table.

A struggling season was saved by Frankie McAvoy, as interim head coach, Thompson and Paul Gallagher as first team coach.

Their season was also disrupted by contract issues and start players Ben Davies, Ben Pearson and Darnell Fisher all leaving the club.

Their five loan players have all returned to their parent clubs also, though there is interest to bring at least a couple back.

Thompson explained that decisions will be made on current and potential new players, but they also have to fit into the club.

He told the Lancashire Post: “There will be people going out, there will be people coming in, there will be people coming back from loans.

“They’ll be looking to try and affect things but we will make sure they know what we expect from our players.

“If they’ve gone out on loan, have they played? Have they played enough? Are they good enough?

“We’ve got to decide if they are good enough to play for Preston. As much as we will be having a break, phones will be ringing.

“We’ll be looking through them and seeing who has the right remit for Preston North End.

“If they have that hunger to come in and do well and fit into Preston’s remit then I’m sure we’ll be interested.

“They’re exciting times ahead, we know it’s going to be tough, we know it’s going to be hard work but that’s not something we’re afraid of.”

The character of potential new recruits is also important to the 55-year-old.

Thompson feels that North End have had the right kind of professionals in the past and would be looking to add to that contingent.

“That’s important at any level of football,” he said.

“I’ve said before that if you get a good dressing room it runs itself.

“Since I’ve been here you’ve had John Welsh, Tom Clarke, Paul Gallagher, Greg Cunningham who is here now.

“If you get good experienced pros here, the younger ones tend to look up to them.

“We’ve got some good young ones coming through and character is always going to be massive.

“You’ll need these players through the good times and the bad times.

“People will look at players and say that they’re good, but you’ve got to make sure they’re good characters off the pitch and off the pitch and we’ll be doing our homework.”