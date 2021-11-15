Preston's leading goalscorer Emil Riis still has plenty to work on in his game

The Dane is PNE’s leading scorer with 11 goals in league and cup this season.

He’s produced a couple of outstanding instinctive finishes – the goals against Coventry City and Luton Town spring to mind.

But there were chances in the games against Derby and Bournemouth when he got clear on goal but shot too close to the goalkeeper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston striker Emil Riis

Riis told the Lancashire Post: “The big thing when you get clear on goal is that there is time for different things to run through your head.

“You can think whether to go near post or far post and I probably think a bit too much.

“Sometimes it is better when the chance comes just to hit the ball quickly.

“I’m always working on my game in training and finishing is a big part.”

Riis, 23, is in no doubt which his best goal so far of the season was.

“The Coventry goal was my favourite,” said Riis.

“It was the winning goal and came at the end of the ground where our fans were.

“I enjoyed the Luton goal but it was at the other end of the pitch.

“Against Coventry we turned the game round after being 1-0 down so there was a lot of satisfaction.

“Any goal I score I enjoy but some are more important to the team at the time.

“I’m trying to help out with assists too, I set up Ali McCann at Bournemouth for the winner.

“We’ve had a few wins in recent games but obviously the Nottingham Forest defeat before the international break was a big disappointment.”

Seven of Riis’ goals have come in the Championship, the first of those on the opening day against Hull.

Although scoring so early couldn’t inspire North End on the day – they lost 4-1 – it had Riis up and running after a mixed first season.

Riis said: “It was good to score in the first game and it was early too. The result was poor but maybe it was the start I needed.

“I signed for Preston on October 1 last year and my first season I was getting used to being here, taking knowledge from the games.

“I’m very settled now, I know about the club and about the Championship.

“All last season there were no fans at matches so to have them back is brilliant.”

Tickets for PNE’s visit to Blackburn on December 4 went on sale today. They have been allocated 7,403 tickets at Ewood Park

The lower tier which holds 4,397 will go on sale first.

Tickets are £30 adults, £24 seniors, £18 for 18-23, £12 for 12-17 and £8 under-12s accompanied by an adult.