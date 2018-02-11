Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen happy to see combative display result in Brentford point

Tom Barkhuizen was happy to see a combative Preston performance result in a point at Brentford.

The winger opened the scoring in the 1-1 draw with his sixth on the season on 54 minutes as his in-swinging cross evaded everyone before nestling in at the far post.

Tom Barkhuizen battles with Brentford defender John Egan at Griffin Park.

The lead lasted just eight minutes however with Florian Jozefzoon’s firm, low strike levelling things up.

Having been on the wrong side of referee Simon Hooper for most of the afternoon, North End then had to battle for a share of the spoils after Greg Cunningham’s red card for two bookings in the space of 70 seconds.

“We're doing well this season because we stick together and graft together,” Barkhuizen said.

“When we've had disappointing performances it's been because we haven't had that little bit of bite about us.

Callum Robinson watches on as Barkhuizen's cross beats Daniel Bentley for Preston's goal at Brentford.

“Today from the word go we got in their faces and they didn't like it.

“They were on to the referee from minute one but at the end of the day teams have different styles and if we want to get in people's faces we will.”

Live it looked as though Callum Robinson may have got a touch to Barkhuizen’s centre but as soon as the ball hit the back of the net there was no doubting the scorer.

“Callum said he didn't touch it and it's gone down as mine,” said the 24-year-old.

“To be honest as long as it goes in the net I don't really care who it is, me or Callum, it's good movement from him in the box.

“The gaffer told us to go back to basics when you go out wide and get the ball in and it's managed to beat everyone and go in the bottom corner.”

Despite being pegged back pretty swiftly at a ground where they had lost on their last four visits, all involved with PNE were happy with a point.

Cunningham’s dismissal 15 minutes from time meant the draw, one that kept North End just three points shy of the play-off places, was well earned.

“In the end I think it's a fair result,” Barkhuizen said.

“With 11 men we were doing really well and getting in some good positions.

“It's disappointing that Greg's been sent off.

“It's one of those things with the way we play. We like to get into tackles and put teams on the back foot.

“Unfortunately it's not helped us in this game but at the end we showed how together this squad is.

“We had about 20 minutes with 10 men and we all stuck together and we all grafted and put our foot in and in the end it's a good point.”