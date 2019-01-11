Preston winger Michael Howard joins Stalybridge Celtic on loan

Preston North End winger Michael Howard has joined Stalybridge Celtic on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old was previously on loan with Hednesford Town this campaign, scoring six goals.

Ironically, his Stalybridge debut is set to come against Hednesford in an Evo-Stik Premier League clash at Bower Fold on Saturday.

Southport-born Howard is a first-year professional at North End, having been in the club's academy since he was 11.

He spent part of last season on loan with League Of Ireland side Cork City.