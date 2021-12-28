Preston winger Josh Murphy is closing in on a return to training after injury

Murphy has been sidelined by a torn ankle ligament since late October, an injury he suffered in training.

The 26-year-old, who is on loan from Cardiff City for the season, is expected to be back out running on the pitches at Euxton next week.

Once he has built up some fitness and strength in the ankle, Murphy will be able to join-in training with the North End squad.

Josh Murphy

With Ryan Lowe keen for PNE to have plenty of pace going forward, having Murphy available would be a boost.

Lowe likes to play with attack-minded players in the wing-back roles and that could provide Murphy with a way into his plans.

Murphy joined North End on deadline day in August, his loan deal completed shortly before Ali McCann’s transfer went through.

It’s been a frustrating spell for Murphy to date, with him having been limited to just seven substitute appearances.

His longest run from the bench was the 20 minutes he got in September’s goalless draw at Birmingham City.

With him having played in earlier rounds of the Carabao Cup for Cardiff, Murphy was cup-tied as North End reached the fourth round.

It’s his parent club who the Lilywhites face in the FA Cup on January 9.

Murphy suffered the torn ligament when going over heavily on his ankle during a training session ahead of the derby at Blackpool in October.

At the time, former PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy said it would take a number of weeks for Murphy to recover.

He had to wear a protective boot on that foot for a spell before starting rehab work in the gym.

Another North End player who has been sidelined by an ankle injury of late is Tom Barkhuizen.

His was a contact injury suffered when he was on the end of a heavy challenge from Fulham’s Antonee Robinson at Deepdale on November 27.

Robinson was booked for the foul but many pundits and fans alike thought it was deserving of a red card.

Barkhuizen shouldn’t be too far off a return to running, then like Murphy it will be a case of starting full training once the ankle is strong enough.

Matthew Olosunde will be back next week, having pulled a groin muscle towards the end of his much-delayed PNE debut at Blackburn.

An Achilles injury suffered in pre-season training had kept him out until the start of the month.

The American full-back played 82 minutes of the game against Rovers but pulled-up when the heavy pitch took its toll.