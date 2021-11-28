Preston were unlucky not to topple league leaders, says supporter Tim Mercer

Having fallen behind at the 15 minute mark, it felt like North End were going to be in for a long, albeit early, afternoon courtesy of the Sky coverage and 12:30 kick-off.

Up to that point the visitors had dominated, but from then on the hosts got more and more into the game and could have equalised before half-time with a couple of decent opportunities falling to Emil Riis.

The Cottagers were finding it difficult to cope with Riis’ surging runs, which allowed him to either create chances or get in behind, and with a beauty of a pass from Ben Whiteman leading to the latter that the Dane lost control of as he bore down on goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Storey battles with Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic

After the break, Preston continued to be the dominant side and got the equaliser from the same combination of a Whiteman corner and substitute Ched Evans header as had happened in the midweek win away at Middlesbrough.

From my viewpoint at the other end of the ground it was not clear why the Fulham players immediately surrounded the referee in angry protest and we held our breath for a moment in case it was disallowed.

It transpired that two possible handballs were the reason, but as fans we don’t care, as long as it counts, in the knowledge that enough of these decisions also go against you over the course of a long season.

Fulham did not present any real threat throughout the half until the closing stages when they tried to push for a win.

Preston held firm and kept 21 goal machine Aleksandar Mitrovic as a virtual spectator.

This must be to the credit of the defence and especially for Liam Lindsay who stepped into the side for the injured Patrick Bauer.

Lindsay is not a favourite with some fans and so news of lynchpin Bauer’s injury just before kick-off had led to some moans and groans. Well done to him and the others at the back and let’s hope for a repeat up against Ben Brereton-Diaz next Saturday away at Ewood Park.