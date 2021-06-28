Preston waiting on decision from full-back Matthew Olosunde

Matthew Olosunde, left, in action for Rotherham against Bournemouth last season

The former Rotherham defender has been offered terms by the Lilywhites and visited the Euxton training ground last week.

Now it’s a case of waiting to see if he will accept the deal so they can land him on a Bosman.

PNE have other options should the 23-year-old decide against the move.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ve got two right-backs in mind, both under contract at other clubs so fees would be required.

Ideally, North End want things sorting before the squad report for pre-season training on Thursday.

However, waiting an extra few days for whoever they get isn’t regarded as being the end of the world.

Olosunde spent the last two seasons with Rotherham, helping them win promotion from League One in 2019/20.

Last season, he made 22 starts and 10 sub appearances in the Championship.

The Millers were relegated on the final day of the campaign, conceding an 88th minute equaliser at Cardiff.

Had Paul Warne’s side held on to their lead they would have stayed up.

North End’s recruitment at the back would be completed with Olosunde or one of the alternatives.

That’s as long as they land goalkeeper Daniel Iversen on loan from Leicester.

An agreement is there to bring Iversen back but it does hinge on the Foxes’ two main keepers coming through the Euros unscathed.

Danny Ward bowed out of the tournament with Wales on Saturday when they were beaten 4-0 by Denmark.

In the opposite penalty box was his club team-mate Kasper Schmeichel who now progresses to the quarter finals with the Danes next Saturday.

Should Schmeichel come through fine, he would still need a break after the Euros so a Deepdale return for Iversen would come closer to the start of the season.

North End’s business so far has seen them land Liam Lindsay and Izzy Brown on permanent deals, with Sepp van den Berg returning from Liverpool on a season’s loan.

A new striker remains high priority and PNE would play a longer game to sign one.

Their belief is that more targets will come on to the market once pre-season training starts.

Premier League teams will eventually get their international players back and that would see those on the fringes become available.