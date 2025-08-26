Lewis Dobbin celebrates | Getty Images

PNE are back at Deepdale for Carabao Cup action

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End face Wrexham in the second round of the Carabao Cup this evening.

The Lilywhites saw off Barrow away from home in round one, and now welcome Phil Parkinson’s side to Lancashire. It’s the first competitive meeting between PNE and the Red Dragons for more than 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham produced a remarkable late comeback in the first round of the competition, with Ollie Palmer’s last gasp brace taking it to penalties against Hull City. After a 3-3 draw in north Wales, the home side ran out winners in the shootout.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side head into the game with confidence high, having beaten Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the last two matches. They are now looking to make it three wins from three on home soil.