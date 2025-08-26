Preston North End 2-3 Wrexham RECAP as Kieffer Moore scores last gasp winning goal
Preston North End face Wrexham in the second round of the Carabao Cup this evening.
The Lilywhites saw off Barrow away from home in round one, and now welcome Phil Parkinson’s side to Lancashire. It’s the first competitive meeting between PNE and the Red Dragons for more than 25 years.
Wrexham produced a remarkable late comeback in the first round of the competition, with Ollie Palmer’s last gasp brace taking it to penalties against Hull City. After a 3-3 draw in north Wales, the home side ran out winners in the shootout.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side head into the game with confidence high, having beaten Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the last two matches. They are now looking to make it three wins from three on home soil.
You can follow updates of the action below!
LIVE: Preston North End vs Wrexham
FT: PNE 2-3 Wrexham
Moore’s last gasp goal fired the Red Dragons into round three.
PNE twice led in the game.
Reaction and ratings to follow.
90' That's probably that (2-3)
Smith fires over on the turn from close range.
90' GOAL! PNE 2-3 Wrexham
Moore stabs home from a yard out after Walton dropped the ball.
87' Saved (2-2)
Lindsay heads Small’s corner at goal but it’s another save for Okonkwo.
86' Great save! (2-2)
Okonkwo at full stretch to keep out Smith’s strike from distance.
77' Double Wrexham change (2-2)
O’Brien on for Ashfield.
Moore on for Smith.
75' Final PNE change (2-2)
Hughes makes way for Small.
70' Injury blow (2-2)
Osmajic went down holding his back and is forced off. Ben Whiteman enters the fray.
68' Big block (2-2)
Dobson works room for a shot on the edge of the box and sees it charged down.
65' Give and go (2-2)
Devine exchanges passes with Osmajic but blazes his shot over from 25 yards.
62' Subs for both teams (2-2)
Jebbison and Valentin make way for Osmajic and Storey.
Longman, Brunt and Dobson are on for the visitors, with Doyle, Evans and Mendy off.
61' GOAL! PNE 2-2 Wrexham
Ashfield’s deflected shot from 20 yards creeps in.
55' Just wide (2-1)
Offiah decides to have a pop from 25 yards and his curled effort is only just wide of the bottom right corner.
53' Guided over (2-1)
Barnett’s cross from the right is met on the half volley by Smith, who steers his shot over the crossbar.
46' KICK OFF! (2-1)
One change as Lewis Dobbin makes way for Michael Smith at the break.
HT: PNE 2-1 Wrexham
Dobbin fired Preston ahead on debut before a stunner from Hardie (it may have been a cross) drew the visitors level.
PNE have had the better of it since then and captain on the night, Lindsay, headed them back in front.
45' Post! (2-1)
Dobbin breaks forward and slides in Jebbison, but his lofted effort hits the outside of the post.
45' Offside... (2-1)
Dobbin slides Devine through and he’s brought down inside the box, but the Spurs loan man had strayed offside.