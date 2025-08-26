Live

Preston North End 2-3 Wrexham RECAP as Kieffer Moore scores last gasp winning goal

By George Hodgson
Published 26th Aug 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 21:40 BST
Lewis Dobbin celebrates
Lewis Dobbin celebrates | Getty Images
PNE are back at Deepdale for Carabao Cup action

Preston North End face Wrexham in the second round of the Carabao Cup this evening.

The Lilywhites saw off Barrow away from home in round one, and now welcome Phil Parkinson’s side to Lancashire. It’s the first competitive meeting between PNE and the Red Dragons for more than 25 years.

Wrexham produced a remarkable late comeback in the first round of the competition, with Ollie Palmer’s last gasp brace taking it to penalties against Hull City. After a 3-3 draw in north Wales, the home side ran out winners in the shootout.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side head into the game with confidence high, having beaten Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the last two matches. They are now looking to make it three wins from three on home soil.

You can follow updates of the action below!

LIVE: Preston North End vs Wrexham

21:40 BST

FT: PNE 2-3 Wrexham

Moore’s last gasp goal fired the Red Dragons into round three.

PNE twice led in the game.

Reaction and ratings to follow.

21:38 BST

90' That's probably that (2-3)

Smith fires over on the turn from close range.

21:36 BST

90' GOAL! PNE 2-3 Wrexham

Moore stabs home from a yard out after Walton dropped the ball.

21:30 BST

87' Saved (2-2)

Lindsay heads Small’s corner at goal but it’s another save for Okonkwo.

21:29 BST

86' Great save! (2-2)

Okonkwo at full stretch to keep out Smith’s strike from distance.

21:21 BST

77' Double Wrexham change (2-2)

O’Brien on for Ashfield.

Moore on for Smith.

21:20 BSTUpdated 21:28 BST

75' Final PNE change (2-2)

Hughes makes way for Small.

21:15 BST

70' Injury blow (2-2)

Osmajic went down holding his back and is forced off. Ben Whiteman enters the fray.

21:11 BST

68' Big block (2-2)

Dobson works room for a shot on the edge of the box and sees it charged down.

21:08 BST

65' Give and go (2-2)

Devine exchanges passes with Osmajic but blazes his shot over from 25 yards.

21:06 BST

62' Subs for both teams (2-2)

Jebbison and Valentin make way for Osmajic and Storey.

Longman, Brunt and Dobson are on for the visitors, with Doyle, Evans and Mendy off.

21:03 BST

61' GOAL! PNE 2-2 Wrexham

Ashfield’s deflected shot from 20 yards creeps in.

20:58 BST

55' Just wide (2-1)

Offiah decides to have a pop from 25 yards and his curled effort is only just wide of the bottom right corner.

20:57 BST

53' Guided over (2-1)

Barnett’s cross from the right is met on the half volley by Smith, who steers his shot over the crossbar.

20:49 BST

46' KICK OFF! (2-1)

One change as Lewis Dobbin makes way for Michael Smith at the break.

20:34 BST

HT: PNE 2-1 Wrexham

Dobbin fired Preston ahead on debut before a stunner from Hardie (it may have been a cross) drew the visitors level.

PNE have had the better of it since then and captain on the night, Lindsay, headed them back in front.

20:33 BST

45' Post! (2-1)

Dobbin breaks forward and slides in Jebbison, but his lofted effort hits the outside of the post.

20:32 BST

45' Offside... (2-1)

Dobbin slides Devine through and he’s brought down inside the box, but the Spurs loan man had strayed offside.

