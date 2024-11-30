A point apiece between Preston North End and West Brom

The Lilywhites headed into the game on the back of successive draws, against a side who - remarkably - had taken one point in eight of their last nine outings. But, Carlos Corberan's side always promised to provide a tricky test for Preston - an opponent with a strong defensive structure and dangerous attacking players in abundance.

On a grey and gloomy afternoon in Lancashire, it took just 13 minutes for one of those to break the deadlock. Josh Maja's delicate touch on half way set Tom Fellows through, and his weight of pass for Karlan Grant was on the money. The Albion forward couldn't be caught by Jack Whatmough and his lofted effort over Dai Cornell nestled into the back of the net.

The remainder of the first half proved a struggle for Preston, with the Baggies organised within their defensive shape and an evident threat on the counter attack. One big opportunity did come along for Josh Bowler - who was making his first start since late September - but his first time effort at the back post was cleared off the line.

There were a mixture of boos and cries for improvement at the half-time whistle. Whether it was that, a rocket from the manager in the dressing room, tactical tweaks, or perhaps a mixture of all three, the home side's step up was significant in the second half. With Will Keane on in place of captain, Ben Whiteman, the hosts started to enjoy more territory and build pressure.

After Ali McCann had seen a goal-bound header blocked on the line by his own team mate, Paul Heckingbottom's team did find their equaliser. And, in style, as Emil Riis picked out the bottom right corner from 18 yards, with a wonderfully placed effort. The Dane had been found by Sam Greenwood and knew exactly what he wanted to do, with the execution perfect.

After a sustained period of pressure though, Albion grew back into the game and a heroic tackle from McCann was needed to deny them an almost certain equaliser - after Maja had played a quick free-kick into the path of substitute, Jayson Molumby. A loose pass from Brad Potts had seen the Baggies break forward in numbers and threaten. In the final seconds of the contest, a chance to win it opened up but McCann blazed over the crossbar after a sharp first touch.

