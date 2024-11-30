Preston North End 1-1 West Brom RECAP and highlights as Emil Riis goal earns a point for hosts
The Lilywhites headed into the game on the back of successive draws, against a side who - remarkably - had taken one point in eight of their last nine outings. But, Carlos Corberan's side always promised to provide a tricky test for Preston - an opponent with a strong defensive structure and dangerous attacking players in abundance.
On a grey and gloomy afternoon in Lancashire, it took just 13 minutes for one of those to break the deadlock. Josh Maja's delicate touch on half way set Tom Fellows through, and his weight of pass for Karlan Grant was on the money. The Albion forward couldn't be caught by Jack Whatmough and his lofted effort over Dai Cornell nestled into the back of the net.
The remainder of the first half proved a struggle for Preston, with the Baggies organised within their defensive shape and an evident threat on the counter attack. One big opportunity did come along for Josh Bowler - who was making his first start since late September - but his first time effort at the back post was cleared off the line.
There were a mixture of boos and cries for improvement at the half-time whistle. Whether it was that, a rocket from the manager in the dressing room, tactical tweaks, or perhaps a mixture of all three, the home side's step up was significant in the second half. With Will Keane on in place of captain, Ben Whiteman, the hosts started to enjoy more territory and build pressure.
After Ali McCann had seen a goal-bound header blocked on the line by his own team mate, Paul Heckingbottom's team did find their equaliser. And, in style, as Emil Riis picked out the bottom right corner from 18 yards, with a wonderfully placed effort. The Dane had been found by Sam Greenwood and knew exactly what he wanted to do, with the execution perfect.
After a sustained period of pressure though, Albion grew back into the game and a heroic tackle from McCann was needed to deny them an almost certain equaliser - after Maja had played a quick free-kick into the path of substitute, Jayson Molumby. A loose pass from Brad Potts had seen the Baggies break forward in numbers and threaten. In the final seconds of the contest, a chance to win it opened up but McCann blazed over the crossbar after a sharp first touch.
Attendance: 16,124 (2,932 away) PNE starting XI: Cornell; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Bowler (Potts 60’), McCann, Whiteman (Keane 46’), Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson (Holmes 86’), Greenwood, Riis (Osmajic 80’). PNE unused subs: Pradic, Bauer, Best, Ledson, Okkels.
PNE v WBA Live
FT: PNE 1-1 West Brom
It ends all square at Deepdale, with Emil Riis’ excellent second half strike having earned the Lilywhites a point.
90' Added time (1-1)
There will be a minimum of five minutes added time.
84' Double West Brom sub (1-1)
John Swift and Jed Wallace replace Josh Maja and Uros Rakic.
80' Another PNE sub (1-1)
Milutin Osmajic is on for Emil Riis.
73' Gets it wrong (1-1)
Greenwood takes aim from 25 yards but it’s driven well over. Cornell now down receiving treatment.
69' Major let off (1-1)
Potts’ loose pass sees Maja run through. He is fouled by Whatmough but takes a quick free-kick and Molumby looks set to score, but McCann puts in a heroic challenge.
68' Sent over - and substitutions (1-1)
Rakic clips a free-kick over the crossbar from 20 yards.
Mowatt and Dobbin make way for Styles and Molumby.
64' Kept out by Palmer (1-1)
Storey meets Greenwood’s corner at the near post and powers it towards the top right corner, but Palmer holds on.
57' Massive improvement (1-1)
Greenwood slipped the ball into Riis’ path and he made no mistake from the edge of the box. North End still pushing and on top.
GOAL!!!!!! PNE 1-1 West Brom
EMIL RIIS DRAWS NORTH END LEVEL!
52' Recovery (0-1)
Grant leads the Albion counter-attack but Thordarson tracks back outstandingly well and wins a free-kick, with the West Brom man into the book.
50' Big block (0-1)
Greenwood’s corner evades everyone and drops for Hughes, but his eventual strike his charged down. PNE applying some good early pressure in this half and the crowd’s noise has picked up.
48' Big chance (0-1)
Greenwood’s whipped corner is met by McCann and looks to be heading in, but it hits his own team mate Riis on the line.
46' KICK OFF! (0-1)
Back under way at Deepdale...
Will Keane is on for Ben Whiteman.
HALF TIME: PNE 0-1 West Brom
Karlan Grant’s 13th minute opener is the difference at the break.
Josh Bowler saw a first time effort cleared off the line mid way through the half.
Lots of work for PNE to do, against an organised opponent.
40' Pinball (0-1)
Bowler is fouled 30 yards out and it’s clipped into the Albion box. Palmer punches away unconvincingly and the ball is fired into a dangerous area, but nobody in white and blue can convert. Hughes then blasts the ball way over the crossbar.
35' Off the line! (0-1)
Greenwood’s cross to the back post finds Bowler, whose effort is cleared right on the goal line.
34' Let off (0-1)
Grant drives a dangerous ball across the face of goal, from the right. It finds Dobbin at the back post but he can’t work it back for Maja, and McCann manages to clear.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.