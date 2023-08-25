Preston North End team mates celebrate

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe could welcome Ali McCann back into the team for Saturday’s match against Swansea City.

It has been a pleasing start for the Lilywhites this season, with seven points collected from their first three matches against Bristol City, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday. Victory at Hillsborough last time out made it back-to-back wins for Lowe’s men.

North End, though, are still very light on numbers and so the manager’s options are barely boosted for the Swans encounter. Ali McCann is expected to return to the squad though, having missed out last Saturday due to a minor hamstring issue.

The Northern Ireland international had started the season impressively, so Lowe must decide whether to recall him or stick by the team which saw off the Owls. Duane Holmes was the man to replace McCann in the starting XI, but that selection saw captan Alan Browne pushed back into a deeper role - when the midfielder had been enjoying his advanced role.

Bringing McCann into the team, alongside Ryan Ledson, would allow Browne to play higher up the pitch - as one of the attacking midfielders along with Mads Frokjaer. Elsewhere, changes are not envisaged, with Will Keane set to lead the line once again. Ben Whiteman, Robbie Brady, Emil Riis, Calvin Ramsay, Ched Evans and Layton Stewart are all expected to remain out.

Summer recruit Jack Whatmough is pushing for his first league start, having come off the bench and performed steadily at the back for PNE. But, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes will not expect to lose their places in the team given last weekend’s clean sheet. Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is nailed on to keep the gloves.