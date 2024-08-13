Brad Potts in action | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Goals from Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer won the tie for PNE

One of the first fixtures for Preston North End's new manager could be in the Carabao Cup second round.

The Lilywhites, one day after Ryan Lowe's sudden departure from Deepdale, beat Sunderland 2-0 to knock them out of the competition. Interim boss Mike Marsh made three changes from last Friday's defeat to Sheffield United, with Jordan Storey, Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer brought in for Jack Whatmough, Stefan Thordarson and Sam Greenwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it was one of the trio who fired North End into the lead, with Ledson arriving in the box to slot home - via a deflection - from Brad Potts' low cross. Preston went in at the break ahead and had chances to extend their lead early in the second half - Ben Whiteman's volley well kept out and Emil Riis' strike from distance tipped behind.

Sunderland continued to get in and around PNE's box, but Freddie Woodman was there whenever called upon. And, with 20 minutes to go, the game was taken away from Sunderland, when Frokjaer drove into space and fizzed his shot past Simon Moore from 20 yards.