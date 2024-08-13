Preston North End vs Sunderland RECAP and highlights as managerless hosts win in Carabao Cup
One of the first fixtures for Preston North End's new manager could be in the Carabao Cup second round.
The Lilywhites, one day after Ryan Lowe's sudden departure from Deepdale, beat Sunderland 2-0 to knock them out of the competition. Interim boss Mike Marsh made three changes from last Friday's defeat to Sheffield United, with Jordan Storey, Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer brought in for Jack Whatmough, Stefan Thordarson and Sam Greenwood.
And it was one of the trio who fired North End into the lead, with Ledson arriving in the box to slot home - via a deflection - from Brad Potts' low cross. Preston went in at the break ahead and had chances to extend their lead early in the second half - Ben Whiteman's volley well kept out and Emil Riis' strike from distance tipped behind.
Sunderland continued to get in and around PNE's box, but Freddie Woodman was there whenever called upon. And, with 20 minutes to go, the game was taken away from Sunderland, when Frokjaer drove into space and fizzed his shot past Simon Moore from 20 yards.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, Whiteman (Thordarson 69'), Brady (Greenwood 58'), Frokjaer (Kesler-Hayden 74'), Keane (Holmes 69'), Riis (Osmajic 69') Subs not used: Cornell, Bauer, Whatmough, Best Attendance: 7,231 (2,263 away)
95' FULL TIME! (2-0)
It’s a comfortable win in the end for PNE who advance to the second round of the Carabao Cup thanks to goals from Ledson and Frokjaer. The draw for the next round will take place tomorrow night.
90' Added time! (2-0)
The fourth official has indicated a minumum of five minutes added time.
87' Chance for Sunderland (2-0)
Mundle wiggles his way into the middle and fires from distance but it sails well wide. Sums up Sunderland’s night as the away end begins to empty.
81' Three changes for Sunderland
Ba, Aouchiche and Rusyn make way for Jewison Bennette, Thomas Watson and Luis Semedo.
77' Nearly three! (2-0)
A free-kick is beautifully whipped in by Greenwood which meets a North End head but sails just over the bar.
74' Final change for Preston (2-0)
Frokjaer makes way for Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
73' Half chance (2-0)
Ba is found on the left-hand side, he drives into the box and has a go from close range but Woodman is able to parry away at his near post.
71' GOAL FOR PRESTON! (2-0)
Frokjaer doubles PNE’s lead! The Dane drove through the middle of the park and rifled his effort past Moore from range! North End are nearly home and dry now!
70' A change for Sunderland
Rigg makes way for Harrison Jones.
68' Three changes for Preston
Ben Whiteman, Riis and Will Keane make way for Duane Homes, Milutin Osmajic and Stefan Thordarson.
67' Preston under pressure (1-0)
The third corner is cleared but Sunderland are piling on the pressure with just over 20 minutes to go.
66' Chance for Sunderland (1-0)
Rusyn breaks away down the left and forces a save from Woodman. A succession of corner now for Sunderland.
63' Past the hour mark (1-0)
PNE are still ahead but it feels like things could change in an instant. Ledson’s cross finds Mads Frokjaer who misjudges his header which bounces well wide.
58' A change for PNE (1-0)
Brady makes way for Sam Greenwood who gets a warm welcome from the travelling fans.
54' Attendance (1-0)
7,231 inside Deepdale tonight, 2,263 of those are Sunderland fans.
49' BIG CHANCE! (1-0)
It should be two! Jordan Storey meets a cross from the left-hand side but Moore does brilliantly to keep it out with his leg. An excellent start to the half for PNE!
47' No changes (1-0)
As you were in the second half with neither side opting for a change of personell.
