Sheffield United breeze past Preston North End on the opening night of the season
For PNE this was the start of campaign number four under boss Ryan Lowe, with two debutants named in the starting lineup - Stefan Thordarson and Sam Greenwood - to take on the relegated Blades. There was always going to be back three, and there were always going to be wing-backs, but the rest was a guess ahead of kick-off. Lowe opted for two up top, while Freddie Woodman was passed fit enough to start between the sticks. Midweek recruit Kaine Kesler-Hayden was named on the bench.
The wait for match one was reflected in the pre-match atmosphere, with two sets of fired up supporters bringing the noise as the two teams emerged from the tunnel. North End settled into the game reasonably well and tested the Blades back line with crosses from both sides. But, with 12 minutes on the clock, the ball was lost cheaply inside Preston's half and they paid the ultimate price - as Ollie Arblaster's shot deflected wickedly, and cruelly, into the far left corner.
The remainder of the half was comfortable for the visitors, who asked North End to come and break them down - while remaining an obvious threat themselves. Debutant Thordarson was the sole bright spark in white - his driven runs forward the only glimmer of hope for the hosts. Preston were urged, by the home faithful, to produce better as the interval arrived. Lowe's side had been comfortably second best during the first 45 minutes, but they only trailed by one and, kicking towards the Alan Kelly Town End, the game was by no means done.
Both Greenwood and Jack Whatmough produced meaningful early efforts, to raise the Deepdale decibels. But, on 55 minutes, it suddenly looked a long way back for Lowe's team. Woodman was urged to throw the ball out and, having turned down the chance to do so initially, hurled it straight to the feet of Gustavo Hamer. One touch, 30 yards out, followed by a lofted effort over the top of PNE's goalkeeper and into the empty net - a catastrophic way for the Lilywhites to fall further behind.
From there, a Blades' third always looked the most likely next goal to arrive - though Kesler-Hayden did injected some energy and Brad Potts forced a smart save out of Adam Davies. The first test always promised to be a tough one for North End, but the hope among the Deepdale faithful was that they would at least get a performance, if not result. There are 45 matches and many weeks to go yet, but it needs to be a whole lot better.
Attendance: 17,948
Preston North End vs Sheffield United LIVE
FULL TIME: PNE 0-2 Sheffield United
Goals from Ollie Arblaster and Gus Hamer - one in each half - sees Sheffield United run out comfortable winners on the opening night of the season.
Reaction and ratings to come...
88' Blades change (0-2)
Callum O’Hare is off for Sydie Peck.
87' PNE sub (0-2)
Brady makes way for Kian Best.
85' Looks done and dusted (0-2)
There are absolutely no signs of PNE getting back into this game. Barring a miracle, Sheffield United will start the season with three deserved points.
79' Change for the Blades (0-2)
Rhian Brewster is on for Andre Brooks.
73' Subs for both teams (0-2)
Frokjaer on for Thordarson.
Gilchrist and Hamer make way for Seriki and Slimane.
72' Smart save (0-2)
Kesler-Hayden has injected some life into PNE’s performance. North End work the ball well in the final third and the ball drops for Potts inside the box. He strikes first time and Davies dives down to his left to tip it round the post.
66' Two subs for PNE (0-2)
Will Keane and Sam Greenwood make way for Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Milutin Osmajic.
61' Should be three (0-2)
It’s played through to Brooks, who finds Hamer inside the PNE box. He checks inside and tries to square it for Moore, but it’s blocked behind for a corner.
GOAL! PNE 0-2 Sheffield United
The PNE crowd urge Woodman to throw the ball out to the left. He doesn’t, the boos ring out and Preston’s goalkeeper then throws it out but the ball is intercepted by Hamer. He takes one touch and lobs Woodman from 25 yards.
52' Fierce drive (0-1)
The ball is played into the right channel for Moore to latch on to and he drives a ferocious effort at goal, but it crashes against the side-netting.
48' Volleyed over (0-1)
Whatmough heads a Blades cross as far as Moore, who takes the ball down on his chest and fires over the crossbar from the edge of the box.
47' Shooting chance (0-1)
Thordarson slides the ball through to Greenwood, who shoots from 16 yards after some nice moment into the right channel. He lets the ball come across his body and fires wide of the bottom right corner.
KICK OFF! (0-1)
Back under way at Deepdale with no changes.
HALF TIME: PNE 0-1 Sheffield United
The visitors lead courtesy of Ollie Arblaster’s early deflected strike, which flew into the bottom left corner and wrong footed Freddie Woodman in the PNE net.
Sheffield United have carried the greater threat, with North End second best and lacking ideas. They have struggled to gain any territory and build up pressure on the Blades net. It is, though, only one.
39' Opening for PNE (0-1)
Thordarson has been the obvious spark in PNE’s team - he drives forward naturally and is positive in possession. He drops a shoulder and plays it into Riis, who holds it up inside the box and lays it off for Thordarson to hit. It’s blocked, and drops for Potts, who also sees his fired effort charged down.
37' Drilled wide (0-1)
Robinson hurls his throw-in into PNE’s box and it’s headed as far as Hamer, who takes a touch and strikes from 20 yards - but it’s well wide.
34' A chance falls (0-1)
Potts leads the charge for PNE through the middle and finds Brady, who crosses to the back post. It’s kept alive inside the Blades box and the ball drops for Riis, who doesn’t quite connect with it on the swivel - making it a routine save for Davies.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.