Duane Holmes

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made three changes for today’s clash against his old club Plymouth Argyle.

Deadline day signings Milutin Osmajic and Liam Millar are handed their full debuts for PNE, while Duane Holmes also comes into the team after impressing off the bench last time out. Mads Frokjaer and Jack Whatmough drop to the bench, while Will Keane is not involved after picking up a knock over the international break.

Millar looks set to start at left wing-back in Lowe’s preferred 3-4-2-1 shape, with Andrew Hughes returning to the back three. Holmes will operate in one of the advanced midfield roles as Osmajic leads the line. Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady are back on the bench, involved in a match day for the first time this season along with summer signing Layton Stewart.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, McCann, Millar, Holmes, Browne, Osmajic

PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Whatmough, Best, Whiteman, Brady, Woodburn, Frokjaer, Stewart

Plymouth starting XI: Hazard; Kesler-Hayden, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Mumba, Houghton, Miller, Cundle, Azaz, Whittaker, Hardie