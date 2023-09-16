News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Starting lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs Plymouth Argyle as Osmajic and Millar start

Team news is in for today’s Championship clash between Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle

By George Hodgson
Published 16th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 14:05 BST
Duane Holmes Duane Holmes
Duane Holmes

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made three changes for today’s clash against his old club Plymouth Argyle.

Deadline day signings Milutin Osmajic and Liam Millar are handed their full debuts for PNE, while Duane Holmes also comes into the team after impressing off the bench last time out. Mads Frokjaer and Jack Whatmough drop to the bench, while Will Keane is not involved after picking up a knock over the international break.

Millar looks set to start at left wing-back in Lowe’s preferred 3-4-2-1 shape, with Andrew Hughes returning to the back three. Holmes will operate in one of the advanced midfield roles as Osmajic leads the line. Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady are back on the bench, involved in a match day for the first time this season along with summer signing Layton Stewart.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, McCann, Millar, Holmes, Browne, Osmajic

PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Whatmough, Best, Whiteman, Brady, Woodburn, Frokjaer, Stewart

Plymouth starting XI: Hazard; Kesler-Hayden, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Mumba, Houghton, Miller, Cundle, Azaz, Whittaker, Hardie

Plymouth subs: Burton, Scarr, Randell, Edwards, Butcher, C Wright, T Wright, Warrington, Waine

