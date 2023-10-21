Jordan Storey is back from illness while Duane Holmes and Ben Whiteman are changes from PNE’s last team - at Ipswich Town prior to the international break. International trio Milutin Osmajic, Liam Millar and Alan Browne are on the bench. Ched Evans is back in the squad after seven months out, but Andrew Hughes, Ali McCann, Jack Whatmough, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay remain out.