Team news is in for today’s Championship fixture at Deepdale - which is being shown live on Sky Sports

By George Hodgson
Published 21st Oct 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 11:39 BST
Preston North End's Brad PottsPreston North End's Brad Potts
Preston North End's Brad Potts

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has named his team to face Millwall this afternoon.

Jordan Storey is back from illness while Duane Holmes and Ben Whiteman are changes from PNE’s last team - at Ipswich Town prior to the international break. International trio Milutin Osmajic, Liam Millar and Alan Browne are on the bench. Ched Evans is back in the squad after seven months out, but Andrew Hughes, Ali McCann, Jack Whatmough, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay remain out.

Millwall caretaker boss Adam Barrett has made four changes to the Lions side, with Kevin Nisbet, Duncan Watmore and Ryan Leonard all out injured while Danny McNamara drops to the bench. Murray Wallace, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Aidomo Emakhu and Tom Bradshaw come into the team.

PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady, Holmes, Frokjaer, Keane

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Best, Woodburn, Browne, Millar, Stewart, Evans, Osmajic

Millwall XI: Bialkowski; Norton-Cuffy, Harding, Cooper, Wallace, Bryan, de Norre, Campbell, Flemming, Emakhu, Bradshaw

Millwall subs: Trueman, McNamara, Mitchell, Longman, Saville, Esse, Honeyman, Leahy, Adom-Malaki

