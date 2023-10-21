Starting lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs Millwall with Ched Evans on bench
Team news is in for today’s Championship fixture at Deepdale - which is being shown live on Sky Sports
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has named his team to face Millwall this afternoon.
Jordan Storey is back from illness while Duane Holmes and Ben Whiteman are changes from PNE’s last team - at Ipswich Town prior to the international break. International trio Milutin Osmajic, Liam Millar and Alan Browne are on the bench. Ched Evans is back in the squad after seven months out, but Andrew Hughes, Ali McCann, Jack Whatmough, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay remain out.
Millwall caretaker boss Adam Barrett has made four changes to the Lions side, with Kevin Nisbet, Duncan Watmore and Ryan Leonard all out injured while Danny McNamara drops to the bench. Murray Wallace, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Aidomo Emakhu and Tom Bradshaw come into the team.
PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady, Holmes, Frokjaer, Keane
PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Best, Woodburn, Browne, Millar, Stewart, Evans, Osmajic
Millwall XI: Bialkowski; Norton-Cuffy, Harding, Cooper, Wallace, Bryan, de Norre, Campbell, Flemming, Emakhu, Bradshaw
Millwall subs: Trueman, McNamara, Mitchell, Longman, Saville, Esse, Honeyman, Leahy, Adom-Malaki