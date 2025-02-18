Emil Riis and Mihailo Ivanovic were on the score sheet

Preston North End fought back to draw 1-1 with Millwall on Tuesday night.

It was the Lilywhites who had the first glaring opportunity of the game when Sam Greenwood - one of four changes on the night - spun away from his man and fed the ball through to Emil Riis, whose driven effort was pushed behind Lukas Jensen.

Chances then came along for both teams as Mihailo Ivanovic headed on to the crossbar before Lewis Gibson’s header was blocked on the goal line. With five minutes left of a cagey first 45 though the visitors hit the front through their Serbian striker.

Ivanovic took over free-kick duty after Joe Bryan has twice hit the wall with previous efforts; the front man dipped his dead-ball effort over the Preston wall and into the back of Freddie Woodman’s net. From there, it looked like being a challenging night for North End.

But, they were level shortly after the restart through their own centre-forward. The ball dropped for Riis around 25 yards out and he unleashed a dipping, swerving strike which was too hot for Jensen to handle in the Millwall goal.

PNE’s substitutions had a positive impact on proceedings, in particular Mads Frokjaer and Robbie Brady. It was they who looked the more likely to nick all three points but Millwall held out to extend their unbeaten run against Preston to 11 games.

