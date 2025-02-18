Live

Preston North End 1-1 Millwall RECAP and highlights as fine Riis goal cancels out Ivanovic free-kick

By George Hodgson
Published 18th Feb 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 22:22 BST

Emil Riis and Mihailo Ivanovic were on the score sheet

Preston North End fought back to draw 1-1 with Millwall on Tuesday night.

It was the Lilywhites who had the first glaring opportunity of the game when Sam Greenwood - one of four changes on the night - spun away from his man and fed the ball through to Emil Riis, whose driven effort was pushed behind Lukas Jensen.

Chances then came along for both teams as Mihailo Ivanovic headed on to the crossbar before Lewis Gibson’s header was blocked on the goal line. With five minutes left of a cagey first 45 though the visitors hit the front through their Serbian striker.

Ivanovic took over free-kick duty after Joe Bryan has twice hit the wall with previous efforts; the front man dipped his dead-ball effort over the Preston wall and into the back of Freddie Woodman’s net. From there, it looked like being a challenging night for North End.

But, they were level shortly after the restart through their own centre-forward. The ball dropped for Riis around 25 yards out and he unleashed a dipping, swerving strike which was too hot for Jensen to handle in the Millwall goal.

PNE’s substitutions had a positive impact on proceedings, in particular Mads Frokjaer and Robbie Brady. It was they who looked the more likely to nick all three points but Millwall held out to extend their unbeaten run against Preston to 11 games.

Attendance: 13,290 (349 away) PNE XI: Woodman; Porteous, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson (Ledson 80'), McCann (c), Hughes (Brady 62'), Potts (Osmajic 46'), Greenwood (Frokjaer 68'), Riis (Keane 80') PNE unused subs: Cornell, Bauer, Meghoma, Evans.

LIVE: Preston v Millwall

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:38 BST

FT: PNE 1-1 Millwall

Reaction to come... Riis earns a point for Preston after Ivanovic’s opener.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:35 BST

90+ Dragged wide (1-1)

That was the chance... Kesler-Hayden sent through late on but his finish is well wide.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:33 BST

90+ Down to gather (1-1)

Brady’s cross is into a inviting area and Keane glances his header at goal but Jensen gets down to save.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:33 BST

90' Added time (1-1)

Minimum of six added on as PNE are awarded a free-kick 25 yards out. Brady to deliver.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:28 BST

86' Double Millwall switch (1-1)

Two more for the Lions.

De Norre is on for Connolly.

Ivanovic makes way for Emakhu.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:27 BST

85' Man down (1-1)

Lewis Gibson has come off badly from a block tackle on the side of the pitch. Now receiving treatment.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:23 BST

81' Big challenge (1-1)

Saville breaks forward for Millwall but Lindsay gets across and blocks the shot with a lunging tackle.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:21 BST

79' Two more PNE changes (1-1)

Keane and Ledson enter the fray.

Thordarson and Riis off.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:19 BST

77' Double Millwall change (1-1)

Honeyman and Saville on for Mitchell and Cundle.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:18 BST

75' Chances! (1-1)

Gibson can’t quite connect with Brady’s corner at the near post with his headed effort.

It’s kept alive by PNE though and Brady is picked out in space on the right of the box.

He crosses well into Millwall’s box and the ball drops for Osmajic who strikes just over.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:10 BST

68' Third PNE change (1-1)

Frokjaer on for Greenwood.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:09 BST

67' Over the crossbar (1-1)

Lindsay meets the corner but it’s comfortably over for Jensen.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:08 BST

66' Corner forced (1-1)

Porteous supports PNE’s play down the right and sees his cross blocked behind.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:04 BST

62' PNE sub (1-1)

Second change as Brady replaces Hughes.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 21:01 BST

59' Millwall injury (1-1)

Bangura-Williams forced off. Coburn enters the fray.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 20:54 BST

52' Strong start (1-1)

North End back on level terms and in the ascendency with the noise lifting inside Deepdale.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 20:49 BST

48' GOAL!!!! PNE 1-1 Millwall

Riis crashes a brilliant half-volley in from 25 yards! What a strike.

Tue, 18 Feb, 2025, 20:48 BST

47' Sent over (0-1)

Greenwood’s quality from dead-ball situations has been seen this season but he sends this one a few yards over.

