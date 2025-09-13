Starting XIs confirmed for Preston North End vs Middlesbrough as Armstrong in squad and Osmajic absent

By George Hodgson
Published 13th Sep 2025, 11:26 BST
Team news is confirmed for Saturday’s clash at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for the visit of Middlesbrough.

In the first game back after the international break, loan duo Alfie Devine and Lewis Dobbin come into the side. Stefan Thordarson and Michael Smith drop to the bench, while deadline day signing Harrison Armstrong makes the bench.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Milutin Osmajic remains not involved due a rib issue - the Montenegrin is sidelined along with Jordan Thompson, Brad Potts, Robbie Brady and Will Keane. For Boro, it’s three changes as Darragh Lenihan, Matt Targett and Kaly Sene come into the XI.

Delano Burgzorg and Dael Fry miss out, while Sam Silvera and Sontje Hansen drop to the bench. Former Preston captain Alan Browne is on the Middlesbrough bench after joining them on loan from Sunderland on the final day of the transfer window.

PNE XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Valentin, Whiteman, McCann, Small, Devine, Dobbin, Jebbison. PNE subs: Walton, Offiah, Lindsay, Vukcevic, Armstrong, Thordarson, Carroll, Frokjaer, Smith.

Boro XI: Brynn; Ayling, Lenihan, Jones, Brittain, Hackney, Morris, Targett, Whittaker, Sene, Conway. Boro subs: McLaughlin, Edmundson, Nypan, Browne, Kante, Patterson-Powell, Hansen, Silvera, Strelec.

Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomMiddlesbroughJordan ThompsonRobbie Brady
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice