Team news is confirmed for Saturday’s clash at Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for the visit of Middlesbrough.

In the first game back after the international break, loan duo Alfie Devine and Lewis Dobbin come into the side. Stefan Thordarson and Michael Smith drop to the bench, while deadline day signing Harrison Armstrong makes the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milutin Osmajic remains not involved due a rib issue - the Montenegrin is sidelined along with Jordan Thompson, Brad Potts, Robbie Brady and Will Keane. For Boro, it’s three changes as Darragh Lenihan, Matt Targett and Kaly Sene come into the XI.

Delano Burgzorg and Dael Fry miss out, while Sam Silvera and Sontje Hansen drop to the bench. Former Preston captain Alan Browne is on the Middlesbrough bench after joining them on loan from Sunderland on the final day of the transfer window.

PNE XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Valentin, Whiteman, McCann, Small, Devine, Dobbin, Jebbison. PNE subs: Walton, Offiah, Lindsay, Vukcevic, Armstrong, Thordarson, Carroll, Frokjaer, Smith.

Boro XI: Brynn; Ayling, Lenihan, Jones, Brittain, Hackney, Morris, Targett, Whittaker, Sene, Conway. Boro subs: McLaughlin, Edmundson, Nypan, Browne, Kante, Patterson-Powell, Hansen, Silvera, Strelec.