Preston North End thrash Liverpool in FA Youth Cup as Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile shines in win

By George Hodgson
Published 6th Dec 2024, 16:42 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 20:55 BST
PNE U18s celebrate placeholder image
PNE U18s celebrate | Callum Pilkington
A place in round four secured in style by PNE

Preston North End Under-18s beat Liverpool 4-1 in the third round of the FA Youth Cup, on Friday night.

It took just eight minutes for the hosts to hit the front - and when the ball dropped for Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, he never really looked like missing. It was Johnny Brindle's cross from the right which evaded everyone and dropped kindly for the PNE front man - who has been linked with the Reds previously. He brought the ball down on his chest and rifled home in clinical fashion.

Liverpool's play in and around the Preston box was patient and pretty, but the Reds struggled to create anything clear-cut in the way of chances. Meanwhile, North End remained a threat at the other end. And, on 25 minutes, they doubled their advantage through captain Max Wilson - whose fierce strike from the edge of the box cannoned in off the post, after a slight deflection.

Things would get better before the break, and in serious style too. Theo Mawene has been in and around the first team during the last year and a moment of pure quality from him made it three. Mawene, whose close control stood out all evening, wormed his way in from the left and unleashed a ferocious effort, into the top left corner, from distance.

Preston deserved their significant half-time advantage and there was no let up when play resumed. Having remained organised and kept Liverpool out in the opening exchanges of the second half, the game was killed on the hour-mark - with Rodriguez-Gentile influential once again. He jinked his way into the box and to the byline, before cutting the ball back for Dylan Gairns to smash home.

The Reds had been limited and frustrated all evening, but they did manage to find a way through seven minutes from time - when a low cross dropped for Clae Ewing at the back post and he made no mistake with the first time finish. But, PNE stood firm after that and had a couple of chances to add a fifth. A wonderful night for North End's young guns, with Liverpool knocked out and a place in round four of the competition secured emphatically.

Preston North End vs Liverpool U18 LIVE

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:54 BST

FULL TIME: PNE 4-1 Liverpool

It’s all over at Deepdale!

A wonderful night for PNE U18s, as they book their place in round four of the FA Youth Cup.

First half goals from Rodriguez-Gentile, Wilson and Mawene were added to on the hour by Gairns. A late consolation strike was slotted in by Ewing, for the Reds.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:46 BST

87' Another PNE change (4-1)

Troy Tarry, who has been full of energy all evening, makes way for Joe Blake.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:43 BST

85' Kept out (4-1)

PNE almost regain their four goal advantage, but Misciur gets down well to save Tarry’s strike from 20 yards - and Forwood’s effort on the rebound is charged down.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:42 BST

85' PNE sub (4-1)

Rodriguez-Gentile makes way and is replaced by Somto Ifezue.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:41 BST

84' GOAL! PNE 4-1 Liverpool

Curse of the reporter... the Reds do have a goal as Clae Ewing slots home first time at the back post, after a low cross made its way through.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:40 BST

82' Managing the game (4-0)

PNE, who are understandably fatigued, are in their low block and continuing to defend well - while always remaining a threat on the counter attack. They have been organised as a unit all evening and frustrated the visitors.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:37 BST

78' First PNE sub (4-0)

Charlie Forwood replaces goal scorer Dylan Gairns.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:28 BST

68' Double change for Liverpool (4-0)

Enaharo-Marcus and Upton replace O’Connor and Esdaille.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:22 BST

64' Almost five (4-0)

Mawene takes aim from 25 yards and it takes a wicked deflection, which looks as though it’s going to help the ball all the way into the back of the net. But, it drops just wide of the bottom corner.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:20 BST

60' GOAL! PNE 4-0 Liverpool

That, is surely that! Rodriguez-Gentile jinks his way into the box and cuts it back brilliantly for Gairns, who slots home with conviction first time.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:17 BST

58' Pushed away (3-0)

Bradshaw takes it on the outside and shots towards the near post, but Stowell is there to save. A fierce effort then comes in from 30 yards, but it clears the crossbar.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:08 BST

50' Clipped over (3-0)

A first effort of the half from Liverpool as Ahmed curls over from the edge of the box, after some slick team play.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 20:03 BST

46' KICK OFF! (3-0)

Back under way at Deepdale, where the rain is well and truly hammering down.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 19:50 BST

Ex-PNE and Liverpool man's verdict

Fair assessment!

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 19:47 BST

HT: PNE 3-0 Liverpool

A pretty much perfect half from North End, who have one foot in round four of the FA Youth Cup at the half way stage.

There’s still a long way to go, but they have been a threat throughout and defended their box admirably.

For all of Liverpool’s patient, probing and pretty play in and around the area, they have created very few chances.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 19:44 BST

44' Big chance! (3-0)

Rodriguez-Gentile slices a glorious chance over the crossbar after the ball dropped kindly for him from the corner.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 19:43 BST

43' Goal saving block (3-0)

Rodriguez-Gentile flies down the left and his low cross drops for Wilson, who runs on to the ball and unleashes a thunderbolt from 18 yards - but a Liverpool player heroically throws himself in front of it.

Fri, 06 Dec, 2024, 19:40 BST

41' Kept out well (3-0)

Ngumhoa drives into the PNE box and places a side-footed effort on target, but Stowell is there to save.

