A first pre-season friendly of the summer for PNE on Friday morning

Preston North End take on Lincoln City for their first pre-season friendly, this morning.

Here are all the key match details, ahead of kick-off!

Where is the game and when does it start?

PNE have been out in Spain since last weekend, training at the Campoamor base for the third summer in a row. After facing Bruno’s Magpies and Getafe in the previous two trips, it’s now EFL opposition for Ryan Lowe’s side. The Imps clash gets under way at 10am UK time/11am (CEST) on Friday, 12 July. And the venue is the Pinatar Arena in Murcia - around a 20 minute drive from the Campoamor complex.

How can I watch the game?

iFollow match passes are available to buy for £8, with commentary set to be provided by BBC Radio Lincolnshire. The broadcast will be one-camera footage. If you’ve made the trip over, then tickets remain on sale via the venue’s website for €10 - with under 10s costing €5. We will also be running a live blog of the game.

What is the team news?

Everyone appears to be fit and available. North End have taken some young players over with them including Noah Mawene, Theo Mawene, Kian Taylor, Tommy Davis and Kacper Pasiek. New signings Sam Greenwood and Stefan Teitur Thordarson are also over there, with the latter having joined up with the squad on Tuesday night. And with it the first test of pre-season for PNE, the full squad will most likely be utilised over the course of the 90 minutes.

Who have the two clubs signed?

As mentioned, Greenwood has joined on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United - while Iceland international Thordarson arrived from Danish Superliga side Silkeborg this week. The Imps have made seven additions, after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season in League One. Michael Skubala has added former PNE midfielder Tom Bayliss to his ranks, along with full back Tendayi Darikwa and striker Robert Street. Goalkeepers Jamie Pardington and Zach Jeacock have also signed, as have midfielders Conor McGrandles and JJ McKiernan.