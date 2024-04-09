PNE players go through their pre-match warm-ups

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has named his team to face Huddersfield Town this evening.

Two changes have been made by the Lilywhites’ boss, with Mads Frokjaer and ex-Terrier, Duane Holmes brought in for Jack Whatmough and Milutin Osmajic - who are substitutes. Club captain, Alan Browne, is back on the bench after illness. Ched Evans makes a match squad for the first time since early January. Josh Seary and Theo Mawene drop out of the 18, while Liam Millar, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts and Ben Whiteman remain out.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Brady, McCann, Holmes, Hughes, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Best, Woodburn, N Mawene, Browne, Stewart, Osmajic, Evans.

Huddersfield Town starting XI: Nicholls; Spencer, Pearson, Helik, Jackson, Thomas, Kasumu, Matos, Wiles, Koroma, Burgzorg. Huddersfield Town subs: Maxwell, Turton, Edwards, Headley, Iorpenda, Jones, Healey, Ward., Radulovic.

Here is what PNE fans made of the team news, on social media....

@HParkz10: BROWNE AND MADS ON MY SCREEN TODAY IS A GOOD DAY. @LWpnefc: Good as we could’ve asked for. @AdamMasefield: So now we go for it, better late than never I guess. @WoodDan82: Too little too late. Mads should have started or been brought on early on Saturday, instead of settling for a meaningless draw.

