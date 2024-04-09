Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town LIVE score updates, team news and lineups
Preston North End are back at Deepdale this evening, with Huddersfield Town the visitors.
Ryan Lowe’s side have six games left, to try and break into the play-offs. Hopes faded with the Easter Monday defeat at Birmingham City and goalless draw at Watford, last time out, but PNE are not entirely out of the race. As for the Terriers, last weekend’s late win over Millwall was a huge result - but the away side are still very much in the survival scrap.
You can follow all the action from tonight’s game with us, right here!
Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town LIVE
Story on teams
Two changes have been made by the Lilywhites’ boss, with Mads Frokjaer and ex-Terrier, Duane Holmes brought in for Jack Whatmough and Milutin Osmajic - who are substitutes. Club captain, Alan Browne, is back on the bench after illness.
Ched Evans makes a match squad for the first time since early January. Josh Seary and Theo Mawene drop out of the 18, while Liam Millar, Ryan Ledson, Brad Potts and Ben Whiteman remain out.
Here’s what PNE fans made of the team news.
PNE Team News is in!
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Brady, McCann, Holmes, Hughes, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Best, Woodburn, N Mawene, Browne, Stewart, Osmajic, Evans.
Huddersfield Town starting XI: Nicholls; Spencer, Pearson, Helik, Jackson, Thomas, Kasumu, Matos, Wiles, Koroma, Burgzorg. Huddersfield Town subs: Maxwell, Turton, Edwards, Headley, Iorpenda, Jones, Healey, Ward., Radulovic.
Team news in 10 minutes!
We’ll have the two XIs for you, very shortly!
Tonight's match officials
Lewis Smith will officiate his first Preston North End match tonight. He is the referee who pulled out of the Hull City away game, due to illness, earlier this season. Smith has overseen 40 games this campaign, showing 157 yellow cards and six reds. Sam Lewis and James Wilson will assist him, with Aaron Jackson the fourth official.
Elsewhere in the Championship tonight
Millwall vs Leicester
Plymouth vs QPR
Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich
Southampton vs Coventry
Leeds vs Sunderland (18:00)
There are six more games tomorrow - score predictions for each match can be read here!
Arrived!
Is the game on TV?
You can watch the game on the Sky Sports red button service, this evening. Video passes are also available on iFollow, for £10 - Guy Clarke and Tom Clarke are on commentary duty for PNE.
Huddersfield boss, Andre Breitenreiter pre-match
“We also expect a tough game,” he said. “Preston want to use maybe the last chance to get closer to the play-off places, but we have shown that we can hold our own against teams in the top half. They are a tall team, good in home games... but we try to take the next step and to win, because we have shown in many games that it’s possible. We start on Tuesday again for the next step, because it is a really important game for us.”
Ryan Lowe: "Biggest week of the season..."
“Next week is the biggest week of the season,” the gaffer told club media. “We need to try and take maximum points. I know teams have got to play each other and I know results have crept up and teams have won which is fine. All we can do is worry about ourselves.
“We’re still in the mix. If we want to try and creep in there and stay in and around it we’ve got to take maximum points next week and that’s got to be the aim. We’ll hopefully have a few bodies back and have a right good go at it and we need everyone behind us to do that.”
Some early team news
Ryan Lowe could welcome back Liam Millar (groin) and/or club captain, Alan Browne (calf/illness) tonight. But, Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson and Brad Potts remain sidelined - while the game is likely to come too soon for the returning Ched Evans.
Huddersfield will hope January signing, Bojan Radulovic, has shaken off the knock picked up last weekend. Jack Rudoni and Tom Lees could miss out again. Jonathan Hogg, Radinio Balker Josh Ruffels, Yuta Nakayama and Kian Harratt will play no part.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.