Preston North End beat Fulham after INCREDIBLE 16-15 penalty shootout in Carabao Cup

By George Hodgson, Liam Brusby
Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 00:46 BST
PNE were 16-15 winners on penalties after it finished 1-1 in normal time

Preston North End beat Fulham 16-15 in the longest League Cup penalty shootout ever, to book their place in round four.

The Lilywhites hit the front through Ryan Ledson on 35 minutes, with PNE’s captain on the night drilling home from the edge of the box after good work from Josh Bowler and Mads Frokjaer. Paul Heckingbottom’s men put their bodies on the line countless times, to maintain their lead.

But, Fulham eventually drew level just after the hour - when Reiss Nelson slotted home at the near post, from the low cross of Ryan Sessegnon. The two sides could not be separated after 90 minutes and a bonkers penalty shootout followed.

In total, 34 spot kicks were taken. Jorge Cuenca was the first to miss - an excellent save made by Freddie Woodman - but Kaine Kesler-Hayden passed up the chance to send North End through. Timothy Castagne then blazed over the bar and Ledson made no mistake from 12 yards.

Preston North End vs Fulham LIVE

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:11 BST

PNE through to the next round!

The win means Preston are through to the fourth-round of the Carabao Cup. They’ll find out their opponents tomorrow night!

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:10 BST

FULL TIME: PNE 1 (16-15) 1 Fulham

That’s right, Preston win SIXTEEN FIFTEEN on penalties! I need a lie-down.

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:09 BST

PNE: SCORES!!!!!

LEDSON SCORES!!!!! PNE WIN THE MOST INCREDIBLE PENALTY SHOOTOUT!!!!!!!! 16-15

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:08 BST

Fulham: MISS!!!!!

CASTAGNE FIRES OVER!!!! LEDSON COULD WIN IT!!! 15-15

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:07 BST

PNE: SCORES

Osmajic makes no mistake! 15-15

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:07 BST

Fulham: SCORES

JUST! Woodman got his fingertips on it! Sessegnon only just scores. 14-15

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:06 BST

PNE: SCORES

Great penalty by McCann! 14-14

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:05 BST

Fulham: SCORES

Iwobi holds his nerve. 13-14

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:05 BST

PNE: SCORES

Okkels fires past Benda! 13-13

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:04 BST

Fulham: SCORES

Berge slots home. 12-13

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:03 BST

PNE: SCORES

Greenwood makes no mistake! 12-12

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:03 BST

Fulham: SCORES

Lukic scores again! 11-12

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:02 BST

PNE: SCORES

Whiteman scores again! Under Benda’s arms! 11-11

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:01 BST

Fulham: SCORES

Jimenez scores his second penalty 10-11

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:00 BST

PNE: SCORES

WOODMAN KEEPS US GOING! 10-10!

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 22:00 BST

Fulham: SCORES

Benda makes no mistake! Woodman to save us. 9-10

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:59 BST

PNE: SCORES

Hughes makes no mistake! 9-9 keepers next!

Tue, 17 Sep, 2024, 21:59 BST

Fulham: SCORES

Godo scores for Fulham. 8-9

