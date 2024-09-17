Preston North End beat Fulham after INCREDIBLE 16-15 penalty shootout in Carabao Cup
Preston North End beat Fulham 16-15 in the longest League Cup penalty shootout ever, to book their place in round four.
The Lilywhites hit the front through Ryan Ledson on 35 minutes, with PNE’s captain on the night drilling home from the edge of the box after good work from Josh Bowler and Mads Frokjaer. Paul Heckingbottom’s men put their bodies on the line countless times, to maintain their lead.
But, Fulham eventually drew level just after the hour - when Reiss Nelson slotted home at the near post, from the low cross of Ryan Sessegnon. The two sides could not be separated after 90 minutes and a bonkers penalty shootout followed.
In total, 34 spot kicks were taken. Jorge Cuenca was the first to miss - an excellent save made by Freddie Woodman - but Kaine Kesler-Hayden passed up the chance to send North End through. Timothy Castagne then blazed over the bar and Ledson made no mistake from 12 yards.
Preston North End vs Fulham LIVE
PNE through to the next round!
The win means Preston are through to the fourth-round of the Carabao Cup. They’ll find out their opponents tomorrow night!
FULL TIME: PNE 1 (16-15) 1 Fulham
That’s right, Preston win SIXTEEN FIFTEEN on penalties! I need a lie-down.
PNE: SCORES!!!!!
LEDSON SCORES!!!!! PNE WIN THE MOST INCREDIBLE PENALTY SHOOTOUT!!!!!!!! 16-15
Fulham: MISS!!!!!
CASTAGNE FIRES OVER!!!! LEDSON COULD WIN IT!!! 15-15
PNE: SCORES
Osmajic makes no mistake! 15-15
Fulham: SCORES
JUST! Woodman got his fingertips on it! Sessegnon only just scores. 14-15
PNE: SCORES
Great penalty by McCann! 14-14
Fulham: SCORES
Iwobi holds his nerve. 13-14
PNE: SCORES
Okkels fires past Benda! 13-13
Fulham: SCORES
Berge slots home. 12-13
PNE: SCORES
Greenwood makes no mistake! 12-12
Fulham: SCORES
Lukic scores again! 11-12
PNE: SCORES
Whiteman scores again! Under Benda’s arms! 11-11
Fulham: SCORES
Jimenez scores his second penalty 10-11
PNE: SCORES
WOODMAN KEEPS US GOING! 10-10!
Fulham: SCORES
Benda makes no mistake! Woodman to save us. 9-10
PNE: SCORES
Hughes makes no mistake! 9-9 keepers next!
Fulham: SCORES
Godo scores for Fulham. 8-9
