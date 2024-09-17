Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE were 16-15 winners on penalties after it finished 1-1 in normal time

Preston North End beat Fulham 16-15 in the longest League Cup penalty shootout ever, to book their place in round four.

The Lilywhites hit the front through Ryan Ledson on 35 minutes, with PNE’s captain on the night drilling home from the edge of the box after good work from Josh Bowler and Mads Frokjaer. Paul Heckingbottom’s men put their bodies on the line countless times, to maintain their lead.

But, Fulham eventually drew level just after the hour - when Reiss Nelson slotted home at the near post, from the low cross of Ryan Sessegnon. The two sides could not be separated after 90 minutes and a bonkers penalty shootout followed.