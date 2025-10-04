Preston North End 2-0 Charlton Athletic RECAP as second half goals clinch victory
Preston North End’s final match before the October international break sees them host Charlton Athletic.
PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small, Whiteman (c), McCann, Vukcevic, Armstrong, Dobbin, Jebbison.
PNE subs: Walton, Lindsay, Offiah, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Devine, Gryba, Osmajic, Smith.
Charlton starting XI: Kaminski; Ramsay, Burke, Jones, Gillesphey, Coventry, Docherty, Carey, Bree, Kelman, Campbell.
Charlton subs: Maynard-Brewer, Bell, Berry, Rankin-Costello, Knibbs, Apter, Hernandez, Leaburn, Olaofe.
LIVE: PNE vs Charlton
FT: PNE 2-0 Charlton Athletic
Second half goals from Small and Jebbison clinch the points for Preston!
87' PNE sub (2-0)
Thierry Small makes way.
Odel Offiah comes on.
Standing ovation from the home fans, who are singing his name.
More boos from the away end.
82' PNE sub (2-0)
Smith replaces Jebbison.
81' GOAL! PNE 2-0 Charlton
Jebbison slots home from Devine’s cross!
77' Double PNE sub (1-0)
Lindsay and Devine on.
Vukcevic and Dobbin off.
76' Can't connect (1-0)
Charlton attack down the right and send a cross over but Leaburn can’t meet it.
73' All wrong (1-0)
Dobbin races through but gets the final effort all wrong.
72' Triple sub (1-0)
Amari'i Bell, Tanto Olaofe, Harvey Knibbs ON
Reece Burke, Charlie Kelman, Sonny Carey OFF
67' GOAL!!!!! PNE 1-0 Charlton
THIERRY SMALL’S SHOT DEFLECTS PAST KAMINSKI!
66' Dipping effort (0-0)
Dobbin has another pop from range but it’s sent over the crossbar.
62' Glorious chance (0-0)
McCann heads straight at Kaminski from point blank range after arriving unmarked.
58' First substitution (0-0)
Campbell makes way for Leaburn.
PNE corner to follow.
52' Close call (0-0)
Kelman crosses from the right and it just evades Campbell at the back post.
46' KICK OFF! (0-0)
Back under way. PNE with a positive start as Dobbin drives a shot over from 18 yards.
HT: PNE 0-0 Charlton
Goalless at the break with clear cut chances in short supply so far. Both sides have got into areas but defences very much on top.
41' Crucial tackle (0-0)
Bree snaps a fizzed, low cross into a really dangerous area but McCann times his slide challenge perfectly to take the ball away from Campbell, who was primed for a shot.
38' First yellow card (0-0)
Gillesphey goes into the book for dragging Dobbin back as he looked to break away.
36' Glanced off target (0-0)
Whiteman leads the break and finds Vukcevic whose cross is met by the PNE captain but directed well wide.