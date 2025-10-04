Live

Preston North End 2-0 Charlton Athletic RECAP as second half goals clinch victory

By George Hodgson
Published 4th Oct 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2025, 16:52 BST
Preston North End's Lewis Dobbin battles with Charlton Athletic's Greg Dochertyplaceholder image
Preston North End's Lewis Dobbin battles with Charlton Athletic's Greg Docherty | CameraSport - Rich Linley
All the action from Deepdale as PNE host Charlton Athletic

Preston North End’s final match before the October international break sees them host Charlton Athletic.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small, Whiteman (c), McCann, Vukcevic, Armstrong, Dobbin, Jebbison.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PNE subs: Walton, Lindsay, Offiah, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Devine, Gryba, Osmajic, Smith.

Charlton starting XI: Kaminski; Ramsay, Burke, Jones, Gillesphey, Coventry, Docherty, Carey, Bree, Kelman, Campbell.

Charlton subs: Maynard-Brewer, Bell, Berry, Rankin-Costello, Knibbs, Apter, Hernandez, Leaburn, Olaofe.

You can follow live updates from Deepdale, below!

LIVE: PNE vs Charlton

16:51 BST

FT: PNE 2-0 Charlton Athletic

Second half goals from Small and Jebbison clinch the points for Preston!

16:42 BST

87' PNE sub (2-0)

Thierry Small makes way.

Odel Offiah comes on.

Standing ovation from the home fans, who are singing his name.

More boos from the away end.

16:37 BST

82' PNE sub (2-0)

Smith replaces Jebbison.

16:36 BST

81' GOAL! PNE 2-0 Charlton

Jebbison slots home from Devine’s cross!

16:32 BST

77' Double PNE sub (1-0)

Lindsay and Devine on.

Vukcevic and Dobbin off.

16:31 BST

76' Can't connect (1-0)

Charlton attack down the right and send a cross over but Leaburn can’t meet it.

16:29 BST

73' All wrong (1-0)

Dobbin races through but gets the final effort all wrong.

16:28 BST

72' Triple sub (1-0)

Amari'i Bell, Tanto Olaofe, Harvey Knibbs ON

Reece Burke, Charlie Kelman, Sonny Carey OFF

16:22 BST

67' GOAL!!!!! PNE 1-0 Charlton

THIERRY SMALL’S SHOT DEFLECTS PAST KAMINSKI!

16:21 BST

66' Dipping effort (0-0)

Dobbin has another pop from range but it’s sent over the crossbar.

16:17 BST

62' Glorious chance (0-0)

McCann heads straight at Kaminski from point blank range after arriving unmarked.

16:13 BST

58' First substitution (0-0)

Campbell makes way for Leaburn.

PNE corner to follow.

16:07 BST

52' Close call (0-0)

Kelman crosses from the right and it just evades Campbell at the back post.

16:03 BST

46' KICK OFF! (0-0)

Back under way. PNE with a positive start as Dobbin drives a shot over from 18 yards.

15:45 BST

HT: PNE 0-0 Charlton

Goalless at the break with clear cut chances in short supply so far. Both sides have got into areas but defences very much on top.

15:42 BST

41' Crucial tackle (0-0)

Bree snaps a fizzed, low cross into a really dangerous area but McCann times his slide challenge perfectly to take the ball away from Campbell, who was primed for a shot.

15:38 BST

38' First yellow card (0-0)

Gillesphey goes into the book for dragging Dobbin back as he looked to break away.

15:36 BST

36' Glanced off target (0-0)

Whiteman leads the break and finds Vukcevic whose cross is met by the PNE captain but directed well wide.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Charlton AthleticDeepdale
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice