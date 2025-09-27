Team news is in from Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has named an unchanged side against Bristol City.

The only change to the match day squad, from last weekend’s win at Derby, is youngster George Gryba replacing Daniel Jebbison on the bench. The Canadian was pictured in training all week; the PNE boss will give a reason for his absence post-match.

Brad Potts is back in training but not ready to return to the squad yet. Jordan Thompson, Robbie Brady and Will Keane remain sidelined. Lewis Gibson is fit to start after his knock at Pride Park.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Valentin, Whiteman (c), McCann, Small, Devine, Dobbin, Osmajic. PNE subs: Walton, Offiah, Lindsay, Vukcevic, Armstrong, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Smith, Gryba.

Bristol City starting XI: Vitek; Vyner, Dickie, Atkinson, Sykes, Knight (c), Randell, McCrorie, Twine, Mehmeti, Riis. Bristol City: Lumley, Roberts, Tanner, Borges, Hirakawa, Pecover, Armstrong, Cornick, Mayulu.