Josh Seary scores for PNE reserves

Preston North End got their Central League campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers at Euxton.

Josh Seary scored two smartly taken goals in the second half, as a PNE side mixed with youth and experience got the job done. North End gave valuable minutes to senior players Jack Whatmough Greg Cunningham, Ben Woodburn and co, but it was Seary who stole the show and earned the win.

Here are our post-match ratings from the encounter.

Starting XI

Dai Cornell - 8

A clean sheet and some important minutes. Two smart saves early doors and vocal throughout, guiding the young players through the game. Kept Bolton out again in the second half as they went one-v-one.

Jack Whatmough - 7

A comfortable afternoon’s work for him and came close to scoring in the second half, when his header hit the post. Brought the ball out from the back nicely.

Patrick Bauer 7

Got through the duration of the match and was rarely troubled.

Greg Cunningham - 7

Played 83 minutes and went about his business with minimal fuss. His passing out from the back helped PNE build.

Josh Seary - 9

Up and down the right flank and took his goals very well, drilling the ball into the bottom left corner on both occasions.

Kian Taylor - 8

All-action display in midfield and went to right centre-back after Whatmough went off. Did a job there too.

Lewis Leigh - 7

Battled away in the middle of the pitch and won more 50/50s than he lost. Sent some inviting corners into the box.

Kacper Pasiek - 7

Caught the eye down the left flank with some marauding runs. Moves elegantly and could keep improving with more minutes on the senior stage. Likes to get forward.

Noah Mawene - 8

Involved in the majority of PNE’s attacking play. Should’ve got himself on the score sheet but was brilliantly denied by the Bolton goalkeeper. Kept his head up and provided a lovely assist for Seary’s opening goal.

Ben Woodburn - 7

Applied himself well for his 62 minutes on the pitch. Worked hard in behind the striker and caused plenty of problems. The ball just wouldn’t go in for him on the day.

Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile - 7

Lively as the loan striker and battled away up against some big centre-backs. Some tricky footwork on show in the second half. Saw a couple of chances go begging.

Substitutes

Ellis Horan - 7

Slotted into central midfield seamlessly. Tidy in possession and strong in the tackle.

Kitt Nelson - 8

Particularly bright off the bench. Had a few runs at Bolton’s defence and assisted Seary for his second goal. Provided a threat.

Max Wilson - 6

Got himself into some decent attacking positions. Had a great chance to make it three-nil but slotted his effort wide.

Cole McGhee - 5