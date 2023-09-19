News you can trust since 1886
Lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs Birmingham City as one change made

Starting lineups are in for tonight’s Championship fixture at Deepdale

By George Hodgson
Published 19th Sep 2023, 18:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 18:49 BST
Preston North End’s Freddie WoodmanPreston North End’s Freddie Woodman
Preston North End’s Freddie Woodman

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made one change for tonight’s match against Birmingham City.

The Lilywhites are looking to keep themselves top of the Championship table, as they go in search of a sixth successive league win - having collected 16 points from their first six matches. Andrew Hughes drops to the North End bench after being forced off in the second half of Saturday’s win over Plymouth Argyle.

Jack Whatmough comes into the starting lineup - a move which is likely to see Liam Lindsay shift across to the left of North End’s back three. Will Keane does not return to the match day squad following his knock over the international break, with Hughes a straight swap for Whatmough. PNE will be 3-4-2-1 once again, with Brad Potts and Liam Millar operating at wing-back and Milutin Osmajic up top.

Blues boss John Eustace makes two changes for the visitors, with Emmanuel Longelo and Koji Miyoshi brought in for the suspended Lee Buchanan - who was sent off at Watford last time out - and Scott Hogan, who is a substitute. Lucas Jutkiewicz is also suspended while summer signings Siriki Dembele, Tyler Roberts and Ethan Laird all miss out again.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Potts, McCann, Ledson, Millar, Holmes, Browne (c), Osmajic

PNE subs: Cornell, Best, Cunningham, Hughes, Brady, Whiteman, Woodburn, Frokjaer, Stewart

Birmingham starting XI: Ruddy, Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Longelo, Bielik, Anderson, Sunjic, Burke, Stansfield, Miyoshi

Birmingham subs: Etheridge, Roberts, Khela, Dixon, Gardner, Aiwu, Bacuna, James, Hogan

