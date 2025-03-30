Preston North End 0-3 Aston Villa RECAP and highlights as Marcus Rashford nets brace in FA Cup quarter-final
Deepdale was a sight to behold ahead of kick-off with the Alan Kelly Town End lit up by a blue and white Tifo, while a Sir Tom Finney flag was surfed across the stand named after the Lilywhites' greatest ever player. FA Cup quarter-finals do not come around very often for Preston North End - this their first since 1966 - and the buzz inside the stadium was electric.
As demanded by manager Paul Heckingbottom, the hosts made an aggressive start to the match and hunted the ball high - every glimmer of hope in the opposition half met with a roar from the Deepdale faithful. Unai Emery's men dominated the ball over the first 45 minutes but were restricted well by a massively depleted, but magnificently disciplined, PNE.
If anything, the clearest opportunity of the half fell to North End midfielder Stefan Thordarson - who had been so influential in the previous round victory over Burnley. The Iceland international, though, could only send a tame header wide from 12 yards out after Mads Frokjaer had guided the ball across. Robbie Brady's cross had caused panic in the Villa box.
With several key men missing on the day - including loan star Kaine Kesler-Hayden, who couldn't play against his parent club - the challenge for Preston was always going to be maintaining their level of energy. By contrast, Emery's bench was stacked with international talent. But it was a starter who broke the deadlock just before the hour; Marcus Rashford tucking home first time from Lucas Digne's pinpoint low delivery.
The key for Preston at that stage was to limit further damage and keep themselves in the contest - easier said than done against a powerful Villa outfit who could suddenly smell blood. Just five minutes after the deadlock breaker, the visitors' advantage was doubled. Rashford grabbed his second of the game, from the penalty spot, after Andrew Hughes brought down Morgan Rogers.
The decibels inside Deepdale dropped with a sense of inevitability about the end result - indeed, it would be Villa descending on Wembley Way in late April. Jacob Ramsey landed the sucker-punch blow 19 minutes from time; a solo effort and goal Preston will have been disappointed to concede, having allowed the midfielder to gallop through and beat Cornell with power.
Attendance: 22,198. PNE starting XI: Cornell; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Brady, Whiteman, Thordarson (Mawene 83'), Meghoma (Lindsay 77'), Frokjaer (Carroll 83'), Keane (Osmajic 64'), Riis (Evans 77'). PNE unused subs: Stowell, Bauer, Pasiek, Tarry.
FULL TIME: PNE 0-3 Aston Villa
Unai Emery’s side book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Marcus Rashford at the double in the second half before Jacob Ramsey’s solo strike made it three.
85' PNE changes (0-3)
A debut for Theo Carroll as Theo Mawene also enters the fray.
Mads Frokjaer and Stefan Thordarson make way.
84' Fizzed wide (0-3)
The ball breaks through to Watkins but his driven strike is wide of the bottom left corner.
83' Wide (0-3)
Digne’s free-kick finds Watkins but he heads wide.
82' Two more Villa changes (0-3)
Cash and Rashford off for Garcia and Watkins.
77' Double PNE sub (0-3)
Evans for Riis.
Lindsay for Meghoma.
73' Triple Villa change (0-3)
Malen, McGinn and Onana replace Rogers, Asensio and Tielemans.
72' GOAL! PNE 0-3 Aston Villa
Ramsey races through PNE’s midfield and scores from 20 yards.
70' Kept out (0-2)
Rogers is slid through by Rashford but his snapshot is saved by Cornell.
65' PNE change (0-2)
Osmajic on for Keane.
64' GOAL! PNE 0-2 Aston Villa
Rashford from the spot.
63' Penalty Villa (0-1)
Hughes penalised for standing on Rogers’ foot.
62' Big miss (0-1)
Almost two in two minutes. Rashford carves PNE open, crosses low, Ramsey scuffs his effort and Rogers’ effort is cleared on the line.
GOAL! PNE 0-1 Aston Villa
Rashford converts first time from Digne’s low cross.
50' Big save (0-0)
Cornell is called upon and he does the job required to deny Rashford after the Villa man raced through and the ball bounced in his favour.
46' KICK OFF! (0-0)
Back under way at Deepdale. No changes!
HALF TIME: PNE 0-0 Aston Villa
Goalless at the break... the visitors have enjoyed more of the ball but it’s been organised and disciplined from PNE - who had the clearest opening with Stefan Thordarson’s header wide.
40' Headed wide (0-0)
Rashford’s corner is dangerous but Konsa is facing away from goal and can only guide it comfortably over the crossbar.
