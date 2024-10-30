Preston North End vs Arsenal confirmed starting lineups as SIX changes made by Paul Heckingbottom

By George Hodgson
Published 30th Oct 2024, 18:46 BST
Updated 30th Oct 2024, 18:55 BST
Team news is in for tonight's Carabao Cup fourth round clash

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made six changes for tonight’s fourth round Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal.

From Saturday’s draw at Plymouth Argyle, Jack Whatmough, Ryan Ledson, Stefan Thordarson, Jeppe Okkels, Josh Bowler and Duane Holmes come into the team. Dropping to the bench are Jordan Storey, Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Brad Potts, Mads Frokjaer and Emil Riis.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta names a strong, senior Gunners side - though a debut is handed to 18-year-old goalkeeper, Tommy Setford. William Saliba starts in defence along with Jurrien Timber, while youngster Ethan Nwaneri joins Mikel Merino and Jorginho in midfield.

PNE XI: Woodman; Kesler-Hayden, Whatmough, Lindsay, Hughes, Ledson (c), Thordarson, Bowler, Holmes, Okkels, Greenwood. PNE subs: Cornell, Storey, Best, Whiteman, Potts, McCann, Frokjaer, Stewart, Riis.

Arsenal XI: Setford; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho (c), Nwaneri, Merino, Sterling, Jesus, Martinelli. Arsenal subs: Raya, Lewis-Skelly, Heaven, Nichols, Partey, Rice, Saka, Trossard, Havertz.

