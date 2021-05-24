Preston trio left out of Republic of Ireland squad for forthcoming friendlies

The Preston trio will not feature when the Irish take on Andorra followed by Hungary.

It is believes the omission of Browne is no surprise as he has asked to take a break following the end of the Championship season.

Browne last featured for his country when he played in the 1-0 defeat to Luxembourg in March.

Alan Browne in action against Serbia

He is part of a number of high-profile absentees from the squad, including Robbie Brady, Ciaran Clark, Enda Stevens, Callum O’Dowda, Kevin Long and Jeff Hendrick.

Maguire last received an international call-up at the end of last year, while Cunnigham has not played for the Irish since 2013.

There is room in the squad for midfielder Jayson Molumby, who spent part of last season on loan at Deepdale but has now returned to parent club Brighton.

There are also call-ups for former North Enders Callum Robinson and Daryl Horgan.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has handed first senior call-ups to a quartet of players.

Shamrock Rovers’ Daniel Mandroiu and St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath will be among the manager’s midfield options, while Rotherham winger Chiedozie Ogbene and Norwich defender

Andrew Omobamidele have also been included. There are returns to the squad for West Ham keeper Darren Randolph, Nottingham Forest midfielder Harry Arter and Norwich striker Adam Idah after injury.

Squad: Darren Randolph (West Ham), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke), Ryan Manning (Swansea), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Dara O’Shea (West Brom), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich) Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby), Jayson Molumby (Preston, on loan from Brighton), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers), Callum Robinson (West Brom), James Collins (Luton ), Adam Idah (Norwich), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe).