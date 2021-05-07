Preston transfer rumours: Lilywhites set to battle for in-demand defender, Spurs urged to sign £30m-rated ace
Preston North End are aiming to finish their season on a high this weekend, when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in an eagerly-anticipated Saturday lunchtime kick-off.
While the game is admittedly a bit of a dead rubber, Preston will be looking to continue their fine winning run and hold onto 13th place, while the hosts will hope to leapfrog Blackburn Rovers into 15th with a win.
Speaking ahead of the game, interim head coach Frankie McAvoy reflected on the turnaround the side have had since Alex Neil's departure in March, and claimed: “It is the players who make this job terrific. I came in at a stage where we were in a precarious position, I don’t think anyone could dispute that.
“The challenge was to stay in the division which we have done and to finish as high up the league as possible. That lowest we can finish is 14th, the best is 13th after Luton’s result on Tuesday.
“When we started with eight games to go, I would have bitten your hand off for that. Credit to the players that we aren’t one of the four teams who go into the final day and could be relegated, that brings so much pressure.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to this weekend's action continues: