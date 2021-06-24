Preston transfer news: look to land League One winner, Bristol City in talks with goal-machine striker

Brown will link up with his former England youth teammate Ryan Ledson and said: “Ledo and myself grew up together in football.

“We got to the semi-final in the Under-19s but lost that one to Italy unfortunately. I’m told Ryan was player of the year at Preston last season, so he’s done well. We exchanged a couple of tweets on Tuesday after I signed and I’ll be able to catch up with him when we start pre-season training.”

“I started out in West Bromwich Albion’s academy and Callum (Robinson) was with Aston Villa so we used to play against each other a lot and I got to know him.

“I was out for dinner one night and Callum happened to be on the next table. He was a Preston player at the time and he was telling me all about the club and how much he enjoyed it.”

Meanwhile, the EFL fixtures are announced at 9am this morning, and the Lilywhites will be eagerly awaiting the news of who they'll face in key games such as the first day of the season, Boxing Day, and the last match when the campaign in concluded in May.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

