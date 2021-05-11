Preston transfer news: Lilywhites plot raid for £2.5m defender, Stoke City man could join divisional rivals
Preston North End's season drew to a close last weekend, as Frankie McAvoy's side came back from a goal at half-time to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 away from home, thanks to goals from Tom Bayliss and Liam Lindsay.
The result - the Lilywhites' fourth win on the bounce - sees the club finish the season in 13th place, and the side's stellar end to the campaign saw McAvoy rewarded with being given the head coach role on a permanent basis.
Speaking after the win over Forest, before he was offered the job, the Scotsman made it clear that he was eager to take on the role, and said: “I will meet the players on Monday, have a chat with them in end-of-season meetings. It is up to them (the club) when they want to make that decision. They know that I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here.
“I love Preston, my family are settled here. It is up us to Mr Hemmings and Peter Ridsdale what they decide going forward. Whatever happen will happen, I'm absolutely comfortable with it, I have no regrets whatsoever.“I'm delighted for the Preston fans that on Gentry Day we have managed to turn in a decent second-half performance and get another win.”
The Lilywhites will now be full focused on building for next season, as they look to get their summer recruitment right and push on towards the play-offs in the 2021/22 campaign.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last weekend's action continues: