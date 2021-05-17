Preston transfer news: Lilywhites look to land Premier League signing, Swansea battle for goal-machine striker
Preston North are busy preparing for an intense summer, as new head coach Frankie McAvoy looks to shape his squad when the transfer window opens and add the quality the team needs to push towards the play-offs next season.
The Lilywhites finished last season in 13th place in the Championship, after a stunning run of form towards the end of the campaign that saw them win all of their final four matches.
Reflecting on his time at the helm so far club, which began with an interim role before landing the job on a permanent basis last week, McAvoy discussed the all important 1-1 draw with Norwich City back in April, and said: “Looking back it was a bit of bravado. I’ll always remember Brad Potts coming on as sub and scoring that equaliser late in stoppage time.
“There was bit of fortune with a deflection but was a massive turning point for us. When you make a change off the bench like that, you want it to have a positive impact. We carried that forward into the Swansea game and changed to a back three.”The Scotsman also referenced the 5-0 hammering against Brentford, and said: “Brentford was a big learning game for me, I acknowledge that.“I’d told the players to be a bit patient with what they were doing but I became impatient that day. I knew the third goal in that game was important and we were trying to score it. But sometimes when you are trying too hard it doesn’t come off for you.“It could probably be looked at as a good thing in some ways although it didn’t feel that way at the time.I wasn’t a 5-0 game but that is how it finished. It was a harsh lesson.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: