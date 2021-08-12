Preston transfer news: Lilywhites-linked striker breaks silence on future, Blackburn Rovers set to miss out on key target

In an entertaining fixture at the One Call Stadium, the Lilywhites dominated possession, and were good value for their win, with a Scott Sinclair brace and a goal from Emil Riis securing victory.

Speaking after the game, Lilywhites boss Frankie McAvoy said: “Mansfield are a good team, they play a diamond, the pitch is a bit tight and a bit shorter. We knew we would in for a tough game.

“We had a great opportunity when Scotty's (Sinclair) shot was saved by the keeper, that was the only clear-cut chance we created for much of the first half.

“I thought we needed to be a but better in getting the ball forward, then we managed to get the break just before half-time with the first goal.”

He continued: “It was a great pass from Sean Maguire, sliding Scotty through and it was a great finish. That gave us a bit of breathing space going into half-time. To be honest, we needed to be better in the first half.

“In the second half we wanted a second goal to settle us down and once we got that we showed a bit of class, we managed to keep the ball and move it. The third goal was the icing on the cake and just before that, Brad Potts' effort came back off the post after a great piece of football.

“I'm delighted all round, I'm delighted for the supporters who turned up in their numbers.”

