Preston transfer news: Lilywhites could snap up ex-Crystal Palace striker, Swansea City eye £3.5m man

The Lilywhites were made to work hard to for their victory, which came courtesy of defender Patrick Bauer's 14th minute goal.

Speaking after the game, Preston boss Frankie McAvoy said: “I'm delighted, I wish it could have been a little bit easier. We had plenty of opportunities and chances to make it a bit easier for ourselves.

“I'd asked them to create more goalscoring opportunities and to be more clinical in the final third - we worked hard. I think this system is one that suits us best and we created a lot of goalscoring opportunities.

“1-0 is always a difficult scoreline, precarious, and they keep going until the end. I knew they would always keep coming. I said to the boys if we got the second goal it would make it easier for us, I thought with the changes we made we got opportunities from that.

“The only disappointing part for me is that it was 1-0, if I'm going to be critical. But at the end of the day it is the first points on the board for us and I'm delighted for everyone.”

He added: “Like the other night (a loss to Huddersfield Town), I don't think 1-0 told the full story. What we've got to do is make this place a difficult place for anybody to come to and be difficult to play against.

“We need to make sure we're more clinical but that's the hard part, scoring goals is difficult.

