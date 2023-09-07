Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh secures loan move to National League side
The PNE midfielder has headed out for game time in the National League
Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh has signed on loan for Bromley until January 6th.
The 19-year-old becomes the second PNE youngster to head out on loan this week, after Mikey O’Neill’s loan move to Southport was confirmed on Tuesday. It’s the first loan of Leigh’s career, with him having signed professional terms in the summer of 2021 and made four first-team appearances for the Lilywhites.
Leigh heads to the National League, where he will play under manager Andy Woodman - father of PNE goalkeeper, Freddie. The Ravens made it to the play-off semi-finals last season and currently occupy 13th place in the league. Leigh could debut on Saturday, at home to Maidenhead and it’s an opportunity he’s keen to take.
“I am obviously buzzing,” he said. “I want to get games under my belt. As a 19-year-old that’s all you want, to put yourself on the pyramid, so hopefully at Bromley I can do that. I am more than happy to be here. I like to get on the ball, get stuck in and don’t mind a few shots. I look to get as many assists as I can and contribute to the team.
“I think the facilities here are class, for the National League. I have watched the past three Bromley games and I thought the standard was there, so I was happy to come and try to contribute. Hopefully I can give my best for the club and see where we can go. We push for promotion don’t we? There’s nothing less we can do. We want to get up to the top of the league. I can’t wait (for Saturday).”