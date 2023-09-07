Preston North End's Lewis Leigh

Preston North End midfielder Lewis Leigh has signed on loan for Bromley until January 6th.

The 19-year-old becomes the second PNE youngster to head out on loan this week, after Mikey O’Neill’s loan move to Southport was confirmed on Tuesday. It’s the first loan of Leigh’s career, with him having signed professional terms in the summer of 2021 and made four first-team appearances for the Lilywhites.

Leigh heads to the National League, where he will play under manager Andy Woodman - father of PNE goalkeeper, Freddie. The Ravens made it to the play-off semi-finals last season and currently occupy 13th place in the league. Leigh could debut on Saturday, at home to Maidenhead and it’s an opportunity he’s keen to take.

“I am obviously buzzing,” he said. “I want to get games under my belt. As a 19-year-old that’s all you want, to put yourself on the pyramid, so hopefully at Bromley I can do that. I am more than happy to be here. I like to get on the ball, get stuck in and don’t mind a few shots. I look to get as many assists as I can and contribute to the team.