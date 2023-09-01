Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe expects the club to sign two attacking players on transfer deadline day.

The Lilywhites are looking to build on their six summer additions on the final day of the window, with one loan deal and one permanent transfer being worked on. The two main names in the fray for Preston are FC Basel forward Liam Millar and Cadiz attacker Milutin Osmajic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe is hopeful that one deal will be done in time for the player to be involved against Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, while the other will not.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the press on Friday morning, Lowe said: “We expect to sign a couple of players today - one permanent and one loan. Touch wood, we think that in next couple of hours we’ll have achieved those two. Everything is ongoing and smooth, so I’m pleased.

“I didn’t really want it to go down to the last day, but ultimately you are waiting on decisions from other people. When you’ve got a bit of work to do, if I’m here until later on then I’ll be here until later on - until they are done.

“We’ve used a big amount (of money) for a permanent striker, and then obviously a loan. The (loan) player is a bit of a maverick: a speedy, attacking player who can play in a few different positions. And who has got very good pedigree. He is a ball carrier who can cross the ball, run with the ball and score goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a loan agreement for the season, but I am sure - in every bit of paperwork, which I don’t get involved with to be honest - there is some sort of obligation, if the kid does well and you want to buy him, depending on the valutation. But, ultimately we know we’re getting a good player on loan.

“We feel we have got two good players coming in the building, who can certainly help us. The analytical guys, Andy and James, have been fantastic in all our recruitment since I’ve come here. Once we get the two boys through the door, I think we’ve recruited fantastically well since I have been here.

“The analytical and data stuff is important for us, because it shows what they can do and what they can see sometimes, if they’re playing in different leagues. You have to study them a little bit more, but I only need to see what a striker can do and that’s putting the ball in the back of the net and movement.

“When I see that and I know it’s good, that’s good enough for me, because the rest we can coach. There’s always another Cameron Archer and always another Tom Cannon. I am just pleased that the striker will be ours, once we’ve got them through the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then - not that we want to sell any of our players - but he could potentially be a £20/30m striker eventually. So, that is good for us. And then the loan one, if it suits both parties for him to continue his career in England then we will look at it.”

Finishing is the primary trait Lowe identifies in his centre-forward targets - as seen with Archer and Cannon, who were both ruthless when chances came their way. PNE’s boss believes, should the deal go through, that his new striker will bring that clincial edge too.