Preston to take on La Liga outfit during pre-season training camp in Spain

The fixture will kick off at 10-45am local time (9-45am UK time) on Tuesday, July 12 and will take place at the Real Club de Golf Campoamor Resort in Alicante.

Supporters are welcome to attend the game free of charge, though the venue is standing room only. Refreshments will also be available for travelling fans, but unfortunately there are no parking facilities on-site.

Due to logistical reasons, the club will be unable to stream this fixture live, however there will be coverage across the Lilywhites’ social media channels.

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 09: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid CF scores a goal which was later disallowed due to off side during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 09, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Opponents Getafe, managed by former Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores, are preparing for a sixth successive season in the Spanish top flight, after finishing 15th in the table in the 2021-22 campaign.

The most eye-catching of their results from last season came in January, when they defeated eventual La Liga and European champions Real Madrid 1-0 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Turkish striker Enes Unal scored the only goal of the game in the ninth minute.

Pre-season fixtures confirmed: