Preston to play Scottish giants Celtic in a pre-season friendly

North End will travel to face the Bhoys in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 17.

The tie in preparation for the 2021/22 campaign is the first friendly to be announced by the club, with the game kicking off at 5.30pm.

Celtic, who are currently without a manager, went into the 2020/21 season on the back of an unprecedented four consecutive treble wins and searching for a tenth successive league title, but were beaten to first place by Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End are set to face Celtic in pre-season

PNE striker Scott Sinclair used to play for 51-times Scottish giants - indeed moving from Parkhead to Deepdale in 2020.

Head coach Frankie McAvoy said: “We've got the opportunity to go and play Celtic, so it’s obviously one that we’re looking forward to.

"This season they’ve probably not done as well as they would have hoped. They were going for that prestigious ten in a row and obviously Rangers stopped them doing that.

“But they’re used to playing in big, big games. European games, big cup finals, and they’ve done that for numerous seasons, so it’ll be great to put ourselves against a team who have played lots and lots in Europe.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to play at Celtic Park; it’s a 60,000-seater stadium. It’s a fantastic football ground and it’ll be fantastic if supporters are allowed in and they can get that occasion going. It’s just a great opportunity for us and one we’re really looking forward to.”