Preston to face Bamber Bridge and Wigan Athletic in pre-season
Preston have announced two further pre-season friendlies.
Following on from the games arranged against Celtic and Bolton Wanderers, North End will also face Bamber Bridge and Wigan Athletic.
Frankie McAvoy's men will head to the Sir Tom Finney Stadium on Saturday July 10, for their annual fixture against non-league outfit Brig, kick-off 3pm
They will visit the Latics on Friday, July 30 with a 7pm kick-off.
North End have also announced that they will face St Johnstone on Tuesday July 13 at 7pm.
The Saints are managed by former PNE favourite Callum Davidson and the match will form part of the club pre-season training camp in Scotland.
PNE are due to face Celtic at Parkhead on July 17.
They will take on the Trotters on Tuesday, July 20 at the County Ground, in Leyland.
