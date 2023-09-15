Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe certainly has some selection dilemmas as he prepares his team for the visit of Plymouth Argyle.

The Lilywhites take on Lowe’s former club, looking to build on their superb start to the campaign. Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady are expected to return to the squad, while deadline day signings Milutin Osmajic and Liam Millar could both debut. Will Keane is touch and go for the match, meaning Osmajic - who only arrived in England on Wednesday - could start in the absence of Emil Riis and Ched Evans.

Lowe does not like to tinker with a winning side too much and so loyalty is expected to be shown to the bulk of those who beat Stoke City prior to the international break. Duane Holmes did change that game from the bench though, so Mads Frokjaer could find himself a substitute on Saturday - unless Lowe goes with a back four from the start.

Boosted senior numbers can only be a good thing and whichever team Lowe goes with should leave him with strong options from the bench - if required. Jack Whatmough excelled on his first league start for the club at Stoke, so it is hard to imagine the former Wigan man being dropped from the back three for this one.

Here is our predicted PNE XI for the clash.

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Jordan Storey Photo Sales

3 . CB: Jack Whatmough Photo Sales