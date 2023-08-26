Preston North End's Duane Holmes

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has named an unchanged team to face Swansea City.

Ali McCann returns to the bench after missing last weekend’s win at Sheffield Wednesday, but Lowe has gone with the same starting lineup. The PNE boss sticks by his back three of Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes, who earned their first clean sheet of the season at Hillsborough along with goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Brad Potts and Kian Best remain at right and left wing-back respectively, with captain Alan Browne set to partner Ryan Ledson - in a deeper midfield role. Duane Holmes makes his first Deepdale start in the Championship, with him and fellow attacking midfielder operating behind lone centre-forward Will Keane.

Ben Whiteman returned to part-training this week but is not ready to return to the fold, so he misses out along with fellow absentees Emil Riis, Ched Evans, Calvin Ramsay, Robbie Brady and Layton Stewart. Young defender Josh Seary also makes the North End bench.

For Swansea, Liam Cullen is brought into Michael Duff’s starting lineup following the sale of striker Joel Piroe to Leeds United. That is the Swans’ only change from last weekend’s draw against Coventry City, with Brandon Cooper and Cameron Congreve making the bench.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, Browne (c), Best, Holmes, Frokjaer, Keane

PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Bauer, Whatmough, Cunningham, McCann, Woodburn, Mawene, Rodriguez-Gentile

Swansea City starting XI: Rushworth; Darling, Cabango, Wood; Ashby, Fulton, Grimes (c), Patino, Key, Yates, Cullen