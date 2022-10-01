Preston supporter John Smith frustrated by North End's impotency in attack

Gary was offering his services to any interested party claiming that he had scored in every single game he had played in and could do all types of goals including free kicks, bicycle kicks as well as "all the pennos".

He even claimed to have scored against Rooney in a trial game at Doncaster. I was just about to get on the phone to Ryan Lowe and tell him that we might have stumbled across the solution to our striking woes.

However, I then realised that Gary had played against Wayne Rooney's cousin and the team in question was Doncaster United from the Doncaster and District Sunday league and not Ben Whiteman's former club Doncaster Rovers.

Emil Riis Jakobsen battles with Sunderland's Aji Alese Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Sunderland v Preston North End - Saturday 1st October 2022 - Stadium of Light - Sunderland World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course this was a spoof advert as real life "Gary Goals" strikers do not exist and even if they did, they would undoubtedly command a fee millions of pounds more than what we could afford on our budget.

Exiting the stadium after watching this dour encounter I was of the opinion that both sides could have done with "Gary Goals" to liven up this disappointing spectacle.

Despite the fact that our defence has performed miracles in conceding just four goals in our opening 11 games a huge increase in goals scored is needed if we are to make any inroads into the top half of the table this season.

At the moment this seems highly unlikely to me unless Emil Riis can turn into the "Emil Goals" of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before the game the hosts were three points above us in a play-off position so if you view this result with a glass half full you might see it as a credible point gained on the road.

However if you view it with a glass half empty you might read more into the failure to score against a side who were last season plying their trade in League One.

Whatever view you take despite the fact we were backed by a following of more than 2,500, it was a far cry from our last visit to this stadium in March 2018 when we annihilated Sunderland and should have scored more than the two goals we did to gain the three points.

Unfortunately this time we never really looked liked scoring and as I have said before our impotent strike force is in definite need of discovering their goal-den touch sooner rather than later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I thought we were the better team in the first half but seemed to lose a bit of momentum in the second and allowed the hosts to come forward more looking like a team who had settled for the point.

Apart from Alvaro Fernandez who looked a class above this level everybody else on the pitch for both sides looked very ordinary by Championship standards.

When Ryan Lowe first came to Deepdale, I enthusiastically listened to a radio interview saying that he would defend with four and attack with six and was optimistic that seasons of watching dour football would soon be coming to an end.

After an initial buzz and an upgrade on the standard of football soon after his arrival this season I have yet to see any sign of this kind of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad