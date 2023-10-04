Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Preston North End’s Championship rivals have sacked their manager after a matter of months. Sheffield Wednesday have failed to hit the ground running in the Championship this season, picking up just two points from their first 10 games.

The Owls are facing issues on and off the pitch, with owner Dejphon Chansiri recently announcing he would be ending personal investment in the club due to an ongoing disagreements with the fans. Wednesday won promotion through the playoffs last season and made the surprising decision to move on from Darren Moore, the man who guided them back to the second tier.

They replaced him with former Watford boss Xisco Muñoz, but the move worked out badly. Wednesday are yet to win a game, losing to West Brom on Tuesday night, and Muñoz has now been sacked just months after taking over at Hillsborough.

Wednesday confirmed the decision with a statement on Wednesday night, saying: “Sheffield Wednesday have parted company with Xisco Muñoz, who leaves Hillsborough with immediate effect. Xisco’s backroom staff - Miguel Muñoz, Miguel Gomila, Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonello Brambilla - also depart the club.

“Under-21s manager Neil Thompson will take the team for Saturday’s home game against Huddersfield Town in the Championship. The Owls would like to thank Xisco and his staff for their services and wish them well for the future. The process to appoint a new manager is now underway and we will make no further comment at this time.”